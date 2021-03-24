Robert Matzkin, a f ormer stressed out , struggling workaholic was sprinting in the wrong direction — in both business life and mindset. He turned everything around to be a highly successful business owner himself and 9x Entrepreneur, multidisciplinary competitive athlete, with the life of his dreams. Rob Matzkin specializes in helping business owners multiply their cash flow and take-home income, turning the scarcity mindset to one of abundance . He transforms overworked and anxiety-ridden business owners , giving them an extra 10 to 20 hours of time back a week. His coaching program enables CEOs to transform into purpose-driven entrepreneur s with a lucrative career and full financial freedom, making an impact on others.

Some tools he recommends to get to where you want to be include:

– L ooking at all areas of your life and taking a real assessment of performance

-M apping a g oal in each area you want improvement on

-Reviewing each area and realizing what needs to be done to take action and change