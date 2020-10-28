Salon Owner Launches Beauty Product Line Aimed at BIPOC Women

Michelle says, “I found that my customers needed more than just my salon services. They were in search of missing products especially made for Black women, so I launched my at-home products to assist them, even while we are apart. As a wife and mom of 6, I understand that women want quality and their budget may not always fit that. Lots of women sacrifice their self-care and I wanted to make sure that she can have it all.” Her tagline is “to activate every woman’s inner power”

More about Michelle :

As a licensed cosmetologist and successful salon owner, Michelle has ascended the competitive ranks of the Phoenix hair industry. With more than 15 years of working as a professional stylist, she has bolstered her repertoire while becoming a master extensionist who specializes in the services of Braidless Sew-Ins, Microlinks, and I-Tips – serving all the fiercest styles.Furthermore, not only has Michelle excelled behind the chair, she has also ventured into the realm of becoming a hair extension and hair care product line owner. Her highly praised edge control has served as the

