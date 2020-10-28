Salon Owner Launches Beauty Product Line Aimed at BIPOC Women

Beauty expert Michelle Anderson from
Michelle and Hair helps Black women achieve top hair care with tailored products including hair extensions, specialized beauty routines, and specific styles for 2021. As a licensed cosmetologist for 15 years and salon owner for 5 years, Michelle found a void in the Black hair care market and launched her line of hair extensions, growth oil and satin sleep bonnet.Michelle says, “I found that my customers needed more than just my salon services. They were in search of missing products especially made for Black women, so I launched my at-home products to assist them, even while we are apart. As a wife and mom of 6, I understand that women want quality and their budget may not always fit that. Lots of women sacrifice their self-care and I wanted to make sure that she can have it all.” Her tagline is “to activate every woman’s inner power”
www.facebook.com/
michelleandhair
www.twitter.com/
michelleandhair More about Michelle:
As a licensed cosmetologist and successful salon owner, Michelle has ascended the competitive ranks of the Phoenix hair industry. With more than 15 years of working as a professional stylist, she has bolstered her repertoire while becoming a master extensionist who specializes in the services of Braidless Sew-Ins, Microlinks, and I-Tips – serving all the fiercest styles.Furthermore, not only has Michelle excelled behind the chair, she has also ventured into the realm of becoming a hair extension and hair care product line owner. Her highly praised edge control has served as the
staple product for the Michelle and Hair brand, while her luxurious hair extension line is booming and growing exponentially. As it relates to passionate stylists who are deeply concerned and experienced with proper hair health, Michelle Anderson has exemplified every aspect needed to continue her remarkable run as one of Phoenix’s most accomplished and polished hair experts.
Facebook Comments