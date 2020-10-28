Home>#INSCMagazine>Salon Owner Launches Beauty Product Line Aimed at BIPOC Women
#INSCMagazine

Salon Owner Launches Beauty Product Line Aimed at BIPOC Women

28 Oct 2020
320
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 98
Beauty expert Michelle Anderson from Michelle and Hair helps Black women achieve top hair care with tailored products including hair extensions, specialized beauty routines, and specific styles for 2021. As a licensed cosmetologist for 15 years and salon owner for 5 years, Michelle found a void in the Black hair care market and launched her line of hair extensions, growth oil and satin sleep bonnet.
Michelle says, “I found that my customers needed more than just my salon services. They were in search of missing products especially made for Black women, so I launched my at-home products to assist them, even while we are apart. As a wife and mom of 6, I understand that women want quality and their budget may not always fit that. Lots of women sacrifice their self-care and I wanted to make sure that she can have it all.” Her tagline is “to activate every woman’s inner power”

www.michelleandhair.com

www.facebook.com/michelleandhair


www.twitter.com/michelleandhair

www.instagram.com/michelleandhair

More about Michelle:
As a licensed cosmetologist and successful salon owner, Michelle has ascended the competitive ranks of the Phoenix hair industry. With more than 15 years of working as a professional stylist, she has bolstered her repertoire while becoming a master extensionist who specializes in the services of Braidless Sew-Ins, Microlinks, and I-Tips – serving all the fiercest styles.Furthermore, not only has Michelle excelled behind the chair, she has also ventured into the realm of becoming a hair extension and hair care product line owner. Her highly praised edge control has served as the
staple product for the Michelle and Hair brand, while her luxurious hair extension line is booming and growing exponentially. As it relates to passionate stylists who are deeply concerned and experienced with proper hair health, Michelle Anderson has exemplified every aspect needed to continue her remarkable run as one of Phoenix’s most accomplished and polished hair experts. 

Facebook Comments

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

Related Articles

Featured Video Play Icon
#INSCMagazine Tech Technology

Importance Of Azure Developer Certification In a Developer Life

JAYDEEP
These days, cloud computing is one of the most advanced innovations that attract businesses at breakthrough speed. Various organizations and
#INSCMagazine Fitness Focus! Health & Fitness

The 3 Benefits of Steroids That You Should Know

@TheInscriberMag
You are probably used to hearing about steroids since they are some of the common drugs in the market. But,
#INSCMagazine Business

Thomas Beggs Reveals His Secret to Entrepreneurial Success: Transparency, Integrity, and Honesty

Armand Levitz
Thomas Beggs swears by the three pillars of transparency, integrity, and honesty to achieve success in business. He is the

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.