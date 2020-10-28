Cicada, A Whimsical Lifestyle Company, Breaks the Mold by Launching Conversational Socks

Cicada , a whimsical organic cotton sock and lifestyle brand with a message behind their designs is donating $1 to social causes for each purchase. The company has partnered with nonprofits that take action and issues people care about including COVID relief, global warming, and pollution, which are illustrated in the sock designs themselves. The meaning of Cicada is , “ a bug the size of an average key, but has a voice that is louder than a lion’s roar .” Israeli co-founder Nadav Regev states, “We have 2 inches of space between shoes and pants to make a statement, spur conversations, raise awareness, tell a story, and represent relevant topics we are passionate about today. With Cicada , we are helping people express their beliefs through fashion.” The 7 collections tackle different key causes and the designers have developed one-of-a-kind detailed gradient technology over time to illustrate issues like desertification. Some of the designs illustrate polar bears with melting glaciers, the New York skyline underwater, birds flying between smoke clouds, poaching with animals fading away (becoming extinct) due to hunting, and more. Current causes the brand is partnered with includes Factory Farming, Wild Horizons Wildlife Orphanage and Sanctuary , Bhejane Trust , WeForest Organization , Oceanic Society, Drifter’s Project, and COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO (mental health and equality collaborations coming soon) . Prices range from $14 per pair to $39 for a collection. Cicada is based in Wynwood, Miami, the creative heart of Miami.

More about Nadav Regev, MBA, MS

Nadav is an impact entrepreneur experienced in startups in different fields. Nadav began his career as a Captain in the Israeli Special Forces. He holds a Bachelor’s in Economics, an MBA & MS in Marketing (Indiana University Bloomington, Kelley School of Business, and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem). Nadav grew up in Palo Alto where he learned the significance of speaking up and daring to succeed and fail as an entrepreneur.