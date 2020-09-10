Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>SBB Research Group Names September 2020 Grant Finalists: Designs for Dignity, Evanston Scholars, Share Our Spare
SBB Research Group Names September 2020 Grant Finalists: Designs for Dignity, Evanston Scholars, Share Our Spare

10 Sep 2020
1700
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SBB Research Group is excited to recognize three local charities as the September 2020 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic (in alphabetical order):

  • Designs for Dignity (Chicago) provides donated furnishings and architectural services to enhance the physical environments of other nonprofit organizations.
  • Evanston Scholars (Evanston) offers test preparation, guidance, and mentorship to underserved students to help them enter and succeed in college.
  • Share Our Spare (Chicago) collects and distributes essential baby items to families living in poverty, helping their children thrive early in life.

These finalists will give ten-minute presentations via videoconference to the Chicago-area investment firm’s staff, who will ask questions to learn more about each of these important causes. The employees will then vote to allocate the company’s monthly grant awards. Each finalist will receive at least $1,000 in donations.


Last month, Simply Destinee received $5,000 from SBB Research Group to promote mental health through inspirational dance and art programs that reach over one thousand students each year. SBB’s COO, Matt Aven, said “the need has become even more urgent during the pandemic.”

Numerous worthy charities have applied for grants through this program. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply. For more information, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

Contacts

Katie Lach

Organization: SBB Research Group

Email: grants@sbbrg.org
Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant

