Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Live Streaming ReDdit FREE watch 2020 NFL Football Week 7 Game

It’s the Seahawks vs Cardinals tonight on Sunday Night Football. The schedule was originally set to feature a primetime match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders but there was a change of plans after Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the starting offensive line is isolating at home.In addition, the Raiders have placed cornerback Damon Arnette on the COVID-19 reserve list, and safety Johnathan Abram is currently isolated. The Buccaneers vs. Raiders game will now be a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Fox.

NFL announces Seahawks-Cardinals moves to Sunday Night Football

According to the NFL, changes “were made out of an abundance of caution” and so that fans would not be left without a Sunday Night Football game.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 7

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Where: State Farm Stadium

When: Sunday, October 25

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Week 7’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Seahawks and the Cardinals feels like a matchup of present vs. future.

Russell Wilson represents the present as the premier undersized, fleet-footed QB in the NFL. Wilson is an early MVP favorite after throwing for 1,502 yards and a league-best 19 TDs in Seattle’s first five games. He, with the help of receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, has the Seahawks (5-0) back to playing like a Super Bowl contender.

Kyler Murray represents the future. Wilson may be the prototype that helped pave the way for Murray to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but Murray’s talents as a scrambler and a thrower might be even better than Wilson. The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year has been even more impressive in 2020 with 1,487 yards passing and 10 touchdowns through the air, along with 370 yards rushing and six TDs on the ground. It looks like he’s helped the Cardinals (4-2) turn the corner in year two, and they could be on the rise for years to come.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Seahawks vs. Cardinals on ” Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 7 game.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals score

Seahawks vs. Cardinals live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

Seahawks vs. Cardinals start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.

The Seattle Seahawks (5-0) are back from their bye week, and they’ve been moved to primetime for their return to the gridiron. Their first divisional matchup of 2020 will see them travel to Glendale, AZ to take on the surprising Arizona Cardinals (4-2), who will be on Sunday Night Football for the first time since the absurd 6-6 tie with the Seahawks in 2016.

