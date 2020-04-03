Sex: Are Tadalafil Pills All They’re Hyped Up To Be?

More and more people struggling with Erectile Dysfunction are switching over to Tadalafil and it makes sense that they would. With relatively few side effects, a cheaper price tag than brand names, and an efficient way to deal with ED, why wouldn’t more than 30 million people make the switch to Tadalafil?

To help you make the switch, we’ve prepared this comprehensive guide on Tadalafil, educating you on the drug mechanics, side effects, and other factors you should be aware of if you want to make the switch to Tadalafil.

So without further ado, let’s go!

THE PHARMACOLOGY BEHIND TADALAFIL

The main chemical compound in Tadalafil has two main physiological effects. First, it relaxes the muscle around the prostate and bladder. Then it goes on to increase blood flow to the penis which in turn helps in achieving an erection. Tadalafil does this by suppressing PDE5 enzyme and keeps it suppressed for up to 36 hours. Within these 36 hours, any time you are sexually aroused, you will be able to achieve an erection. You find a very efficient, cost-effective, and lasting solution to ED.

Tadalafil is also a lot cheaper and less invasive than measures such as surgery and injectable medication. However, regardless of the cost and ED or no ED, you should be practicing safe sex at all times. So, use condoms to avoid any sexually transmitted diseases and consult with your doctor before you take any medication.

Tadalafil UK has been incredibly effective in treatments for ailments other than ED as well. Tadalafil helps in treating symptoms associated with enlarged prostates, such as difficulty in beginning the flow of urine, weak urine stream, and the need to urinate frequently or all of a sudden. Tadalafil stands as a much better substitute than risky surgery or impractical pumps.

SIDE EFFECTS

The most common side effects of Tadalafil are headaches, upset stomach, dizziness, nausea, and stuffy nose. Hydration helps tackle most of these side effects but if you experience such a problem for an extended period of time, contact your doctor immediately.

If you have a history of heart issues and experience symptoms such as chest, jaw, or left arm pain, severe dizziness or fainting while having sex, stop and get medical help as quickly as possible. However such side effects are very rare and most of the users do not experience them. If you notice any side effects that are not listed above, consult your doctor immediately.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

Tadalafil works best if you take it 30 minutes before sex and stays in the system for more than 36 hours. Do not take more than 1 pill every day. If you overdose and have serious symptoms such as passing out or have trouble breathing, immediately call for help or call a poison control center right away.

It should be noted that Tadalafil is best for those who have a very active and healthy sex life, due to the prolonged period that it stays in the system. If you are not too sexually active, Slidenafil is recommended instead of Tadalafil.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

