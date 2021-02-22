When asked why she believes she is such an in-demand success coach renowned for helping people from all walks of life pursue their goals and live their dreams, Shashicka Tyre-Hill has a simple answer, “People relate to and trust me because they know I’m the real deal. I know what it’s like to walk in the shoes of someone who’s hit rock bottom, and I know exactly what it takes to get out of a rut and turn things around.”

Shashicka may be familiar to many as an author, serial entrepreneur, success coach, and CEO of a multi-million-dollar business, but behind her beaming smile, aura of confidence, assured demeanor, and can-do mentality there is the surprising story of a spirited teenager who had to fight against the odds and overcome huge obstacles just to make her mark.

“I was a single mother and school dropout at the age of 15,” explained Shashicka. “Consequently, many people wrote me off and tended to view me as just another government statistic and no-hoper. I knew better though. I had my faith in God and my mother’s belief and love in my corner. As a result, I was always willing and prepared to fight and prove the haters wrong.”

As a teenager, Shashicka took any job she could just to build a better future for herself and her child. She strived and she saved until she had enough capital to start her own business. The momentum, as it has a habit of doing, created further momentum, and today Shashicka is the head of a multi-million dollar empire that includes the companies Miracle Mink Hair Wholesale Inc, and Femme Detox LLC.

Along the way, Shashicka also found the time to write numerous self-help books, create a name for herself as a social media influencer, and build a formidable reputation as a success coach.

Shashicka explained, “I feel most natural wearing the hat of a success coach because I get a real buzz using the lessons I have learned and the experience I have gone through to help others get to the top. Many people get to a point in life where they feel weighed down by the expectations of others and the collective judgment of society. I’m here to tell them that they can cast off that ball and chain and live life on their terms. Success is in reach of everyone, you’ve just got to believe in it and let no one else tell you differently.”

As a fierce believer in the power of prayer and the power of positive thinking, Shashicka is a keen advocate of telling her clients to have faith in both themselves and trust in the workings of the universe if they want to be successful.

Shashicka said, “A lot of people make the mistake that success is all about being rich, it’s not! The money is nice, but true success comes from doing what you love and what makes you happy. For me, my purest joy in life comes from helping others to help themselves, and if I can continue doing that, then that is the biggest success of all.”

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

