She Bangs, She Bangs (Why You May or May Not Be a Bangs Gal)

Most of us have gone through phases when bangs were the rage! Many have also been in the childhood phase when our parents considered bangs not only cute but also a necessity to keep hair out our eyes. Many more have cut their own bangs or cut their sisters’ and cousins’ bangs because, well, it was such a fun thing to do.

But in your adult years, you may be questioning whether you should even have bangs. You probably love the idea of bangs but you don’t know if you can rock it like Taylor Swift so you seesaw between she-bangs and she-don’t-bangs.

The good news is that bangs are easy to grow and maintain, not to mention that you can have great bangs with the help of a salon professional. Almost any salon will perform these services and costs are not that high. Here are a few more things that you should know whether you’re a bangs girl or not.

Be Honest About Your Reason for Getting Bangs

Why do you want bangs in the first place? Your honest answer will influence whether you will like your new bangs or not once it’s there. Keep in mind that hair doesn’t grow at lightning speed so you have to wait for a few weeks to grow it out. There’s also the fact that hair extensions can be expensive, and it’s true for bangs, too.

The bottom line: Your decision to have bangs should be a personal decision, not because of peer or parental pressure. Perhaps you’ve always wanted bangs but you were hesitant in the past. Perhaps you want a change in hairstyle as part of a life event.

Whatever your reason, you will find that bangs or fringes are still “in” in 2020! Kacey Musgraves, Heidi Klum, and Nicole Scherzinger are just a few of the Hollywood celebrities that we’ve admired for rocking bangs.

Yet another thing that we like about bangs is that these can be any style. You can choose wispy side bangs or blunt bangs, among other styles, depending on your hair texture and personal style.

Look at Your Face Shape and Decide

While there are different types of bangs suitable for each face shape, the best bangs create a more oval shape. You’re lucky if you already have an oval-shaped face because virtually any type of bangs will work for you! You can have blunt bangs, side bangs or layered bangs, not to mention that you can have fun with it, too.

But don’t worry if you don’t have an oval-shaped face. You and your hairstylist can discuss the best type of bangs for your face shape.

Heart-shaped faces go well with side bangs, which draw more attention to the eyes and mouth while also balancing the facial contours. We suggest layered bangs with gentle layers framing the face – the shortest layer should end at the brow’s arch and the longest layer ends near the cheekbones.

Longish faces look best with long, side-swept bangs tapering off to one side to balance out the face’s length-width ratio. The bangs should end at the cheekbones, which will give the illusion of width.

Round faces will also look great in bangs contrary to the popular opinion that bangs will make the face look like the full moon. The trick is being braver with the cut. We suggest angular bangs ending about an inch above the eyebrows. While it looks severe, it has the effect of making a round face look elongated.

Square faces can be softened with long bangs slightly tapered to the sides.

Your hair type will also have an effect on the type of bangs you and your hairstylist will agree on. If you have fine hair, your best bet is a flirtatious fringe, or side-swept bangs, which has movement. For curly hair, you may want to straighten your bangs with a round brush.

Thick hair is great for playing with the style and texture. You can go for wispy bangs or blunt bangs, even go for a retro style.

No matter your choice, you may just find that bangs make you look younger, almost playful and flirtatious, even bold.

Keep in mind that bangs will take at least six months to grow out. If you want to hide them until your next trim, you can do so with hair accessories or with hair gel. You can pin it, comb it back and use a headband over it.

But if you want to flaunt your fringe, you should have fun with it! You must also know how best to take care of it, from blow drying to trimming. Ideally, trim your bangs every two to three weeks and we recommend a professional trim at Great Clips.

You may want to trim your bangs at home but it’s ill-advised for many reasons. You’re likely to pull too hard on your bangs, which means cutting off more hair than needed.

