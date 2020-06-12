Impact Of COVID-19 On The Tech Industry Worldwide

The CoronaVirus pandemic has taken the entire world by storm. It has been nearly nine months and the entire world seems to be suffering from dire consequences. The global economy has taken a huge hit and companies and businesses all around the world are suffering.

The Tech Industry is known as the most in demand business around the world. And it is obvious as the modern era is the age of digitalization and technology, therefore the tech industry and its products and services are always in demand.

IT Support For Offices:

Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world, the way offices and companies are working has also changed. As employees have switched to remote working practices, the demand for IT Support is increasing day by day. Therefore, the Tech Industry is in demand right now and the companies are offering their services so other businesses and companies can work fluently.

Many IT Services are in high demand these days. Softwares like employee monitoring softwares, time management softwares, online collaboration platforms are highly needed so that companies and businesses can work from home on a remote basis. Other things like security protocols and firewalls are also much needed so that the company as well as the employee data can be protected and safeguarded.

IT Support For Educational Sector:

Offices have moved to online mediums, there were a couple of challenges along the way, but the transition has been made. But the same cannot be said about our educational institutions. Schools, colleges and universities were forced to shut down to prevent the Corona Virus and ensure that the students remain safe.

Currently, with no vaccine or treatment available for Corona, the educational institutes seem to be remaining closed for the coming months. To make sure that the student’s can still learn through their homes, the transition to online classes was made. IT Consulting services were called for help in this regard. Training sessions for both the teachers as well as the students are being arranged so the stakeholders can adapt to this change.

Many IT Services like online classrooms, assessment platforms and even learning management systems are needed so that the students can be taught effectively in an online setting. There are plenty of institutes who are using general communication softwares and meeting room platforms for the purpose of education. But in reality, these platforms are general purpose and therefore are not suitable to meet the needs of the educational sector.

Replacing Workforce:

In order to deal with the current economic downfall, there are many companies and offices that are downsizing and letting go of their employees. The tasks and responsibilities of these workers are then moved and handed over to IT based solutions.

The IT Solutions may seem a bit expensive, but it is a long-term investment. The companies will be paying to get the support and paying for the deployment of the solution, but in the long run, the money that will be saved by letting go of the employees. Other expenses like health insurance, housing benefits and provident funds etc. will also be saved as the IT Support will need maintenance but will not require these kinds of expenses.

Communication Platforms:

Since the entire world is practicing social distancing, meeting and hanging out with loved ones is not possible. Therefore, virtual means of communication are highly sought after. These platforms and the IT Services related to these communication platforms are vital for everyone. Communication channels need to be established for businesses, educational sector and also for people’s personal needs.

Cybersecurity Platforms:

As the world is moving towards an online channel, the risk of security leaks and data theft is also increasing day by day. Cybersecurity is an aspect that people are not very aware of. But it is a very serious concern that should be taken into account. Bearing this in mind, the tech services related to cybersecurity and online safety are very active these days.

Companies and businesses are the ones that are highly interested in these services. This is because companies have a lot of data that is sensitive and imperative for them. Therefore, they need to make sure that this information remains in safe hands and access control makes sure that the data is free from any sort of threats.

Online Banking And Other Services:

People are staying indoors and are spending their time at home, but there are some needs and services that are important for one’s survival. E-commerce platforms and online service providers are therefore a hot cake in the given time. Whether it is an online store for ordering groceries or a platform for availing online services, they have become a necessity.

Online banking is also gaining popularity at a huge rate. From paying bills to investing money and even paying employees or fees etc. online banking is being used more than ever. Online banking has enabled one to take care of all types of monetary matters while staying safe at the comforts of their own homes. All of these tasks can be taken care of at the cost of a few simple clicks. Banks and other online service providers are therefore taking help and IT Consultancy so that they can serve their clients and keep up with the increasing demand as well.

Conclusion:

But with this being said, there is another aspect as well. The machinery industry, mobile phones, gadgets and laptop manufacturing companies are also part of the tech industry. Due to the current economic crisis, the first and foremost priority of the people all around the world is to make sure that they can feed themselves and their family members. It is a fight between necessities and luxuries. Therefore, the gadget market is facing a severe economic trouble. There are not a lot of buyers in the market. According to a recent study, the buyers of devices and gadgets in the market has reduced by around fourteen percent since this pandemic has hit the world.

