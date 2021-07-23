Singer-Songwriter Dejhare shares a new EP “Plead the Fifth”. The “Plead the Fifth” EP is Dejhare’s latest release featuring five exclusive dance-pop tracks that bring an infectious groove to a very relatable and shared narrative about our lives in today’s complex world.

“Plead The Fifth” is a special EP from Dejhare that she wrote with what she calls“our collective vulnerability” in mind. It addresses the complexities of navigating today’s increasingly complex world from both an emotional, spiritual, and intellectual perspective. Dejhare emphasizes that she is stepping away from judgment in “Plead the Fifth” but is equally notal-lowing herself to be judged, and no one else should either. In essence, the EP is about us all being in this together, and by extension, it empowers and frees the individual.





The EP opens with “TakeFive”, an ethereal dance track that makes you feel like you are experiencing the weightlessness of space while rousing us to celebrate life and take time to smell the roses, so to speak. “Skeletons” is a markedly faster and more energetic track that gives no quarter to people who refuse to take responsibility for their choices and their actions, with its gorgeous driving melody and to-the-point lyrics making it clear that the singer expects people to hold themselves to higher standards. “Perception” is a beautiful track that asks us to let go of outdated notions like discrimination and human rights abuses in the face of our fast-paced technological development, and bring the things that matter to the forefront in our lives. “Not Alone” is a heartfelt dance anthem that empowers those of us who are marginalized and discriminated for whatever reason and encourages us to take flight, while the final and title track “Plead the Fifth” is a warm and encouraging dance track that cheekily suggests that though we may not all beliving the life we want, we can take heart in our general collective misadventure, and we are far from irredeemable. In “Plead the Fifth”, Dejhare steps up her game bringing her music to a new height. The EP displays Dejhare’s characteristic attention to detail and gives us a well-crafted and authentic vibe that comes together in the inspiring and melodic tracks on the EP.

While “Plead the Fifth” is progressive in its undertones, it remains accessible and simple in how the artist connects with the listener. Here Dejhare captures the human emotional chaos that we all feel as we navigate through our often confusing world and lays bare the complexities that are at our very human core. Her signature vocal style and her genre-bridging melodies are well served in “Plead the Fifth” and we get a taste of her diversity as a singer-songwriter.

This EP ticks all the boxes and has what is needed to connect and appeal to music lovers across cultures and genres. The five songs in “Plead the Fifth” are the perfect way to brighten the summer of 2021.

For more information on Dejhare see below:

Stream NOW!

