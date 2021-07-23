Cardiologists are essential in the health system. If you have a problem relating to a heart condition, a cardiologist might be your lifesaver. Many people tend to ignore symptoms of a disease that can affect the heart despite being advised to visit a cardiologist. It is always wise to see a cardiologist if you experience any heart-related symptoms. Dr.Ariel Soffer is aDeerfield Beach, FL board certified cardiologist specialist with vast experience in treating heart-related illnesses. Request an appointment today to discuss your treatment options.

High Blood Pressure





If you have a blood pressure that is always trending up, this should be a concern. Your blood pressure needs to be around the required systolic number. It is always wise to visit a cardiologist to know your numbers so that in case the blood pressure rises, you prevent a cardiac event. High blood pressure presents a risk of heart disease and stroke.

Diabetic

Diabetes is also another risk factor for heart disease. If you have this condition, especially as an adult, you are at a high risk of developing heart problems. The American Heart Association details diabetes as one of the seven risk factors of heart disease. Therefore, you should take action if you are a diabetes patient and routinely visit a cardiologist to be checked to control complications to the heart.

Heart Pain

You may also experience cramping pain in the left side of the chest. This is a signal that things might not be okay. The chest pain may grow more intense as time goes. You may also experience nausea, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, and fatigue or weakness. If you experience these symptoms, there is a high probability that you are in danger of a heart attack. It is therefore advisable to seek immediate medical attention to arrest the problem

Family History of Heart Problems

Genetics is also one of the leading problems of heart disease. If you notice a pattern of your past family member having heart complications, likely, you might also experience the condition. It is advisable to research your family history as heart disease has a strong genetic component. A visit to the cardiologist might give you valuable insights.

Recommendation by a Physician

Your family physician probably knows all about your family illness. If the family doctor recommends you go and see a cardiologist for further examination, it is wise not to put it off. This is because your family doctor might have detected a red flag when examining you that requires a cardiologist. Following your family physician’s advice might save your life.

High Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol level in your body also poses a risk of heart disease. The higher the cholesterol level, the higher the risk for heart disease. Getting your cholesterol under control is vital. Visiting a cardiologist would be a good place to start as the specialist will advise you on the required level of cholesterol to not be prone to heart disease.

Talk to a Heart Specialist Today

Heart-related symptoms can turn fatal if left unmonitored and untreated. It would help if you took reasonable caution to ensure that any heart-related condition is arrested early. Early detection can be the difference between life and death. If you have any of the above risk factors of heart disease or have been advised to see a cardiologist, visit Soffer Health Institute to get checked. The specialists at the institute will guide you through the treatment options. Contact them today to schedule your visit.

