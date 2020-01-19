Snowman’s Take! Niners RB Roger Craig and WR John Taylor Were Robbed Of Football Immortality!

Ol’ Snowman is NOT happy!

Why you ask? Because the list of enshrinees for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Wednesday. And though I will admit that I am happy that Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson did get elected as coaches, I am quite upset that two very IMPORTANT pieces of the 49ers’ dynasty of the 80s are NOT elected and I have the feeling they will NOT be elected anytime soon.

Those important pieces are Roger Craig and John Taylor. Each of these guys have not one, not two, but THREE Super Bowl Rings (XIX, XXIII, XXIV for Craig, and XXIII, XXIV, XXIX for Taylor), they were very integral parts of that dynasty, a big part of that Joe Montana/Steve Young led offense, and both were drafted by the late Bill Walsh. Craig converted from a fullback to a running back. Taylor from a Punt returner to a wide receiver.

But when you take a listen to this clip from the Friday episode of Snowman in the Morning, you’ll hear more reasons as to why I believe they should be in! Enjoy!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

