SKOL! A Vikings Fan Perspective On Newly Hired Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

With former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski being hired by the Cleveland Browns after being with the Vikings since 2006, hopefully for the Browns and their long-suffering fans, that they–as well as the much-maligned Jimmy and Dee Haslam ownership–finally got this hire right.

It’s no secret that the Browns have had a lack of stability since they came back to the league in 1999. From what I’ve seen through my times in Minnesota, from training camps to the playoffs, Stefanski is always learning on how to become a better coach.

This year, being a first time full time offensive coordinator in Minnesota, Stefanski learned so much more than if he took the Browns job last year, as he finished runner-up to now ex-head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Stefanski has had the opportunity to learn from Gary Kubiak who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos with Peyton Manning at the helm. Stefanski utilized what he learned from Kubiak to turn Kirk Cousins into a better quarterback for our Minnesota Vikings.

Last year, the Vikings were 8-7-1 with John DeFilippo running the offense and our offense last year was very one-dimensional even though Dalvin Cook wasn’t 100% all year.

The biggest differences I see between the Browns and the Vikings are player personalities. His biggest obstacle will be how he handles the very big personalities of Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr, and Myles Garrett.

Stefon Diggs doesn’t have quite the ego that Odell has but it’s still the general idea of a similar personality.

The next step is getting the right coaches to create a culture in Cleveland. Right now, the culture in Cleveland isn’t very good with all the talent they have but a lack of a family atmosphere.

One thing I noticed in Minnesota was the family atmosphere that they have in Minnesota which made each team unique and special.

If media reports are indeed true and confirmed, Cleveland landing former Rams defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips to coach up a under-achieving talent-laden defense is a huge step in the right direction.

One thing that Stefanski will also bring to Cleveland is Kubiak’s zone-block running scheme that was made popular in the late 90’s during the Broncos’ Super Bowl run thanks to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis.

In Denver, under the watch of Mike Shanahan, the Broncos produced 1,000-yard rushers in Davis, Mike Anderson, Clinton Portis, Reuben Droughns, Mike Bell, Tatum Bell and Olandis Gary.

Imagine what Stefanski–and possibly Kubiak, if he were to join him in Cleveland–could do for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt?

This could be a great hire if everyone in the organization believes in what Stefanski can accomplish, and not listen to the outside noise of crticis and angry fans and Cleveland-area media, who are still stinging from the firing of Freddie Kitchens.

Otherwise, if the players treat Stefanski the way they treated Kitchens, the Browns will fall faster then you can say playoffs. This will come down to the team captains coming together and buying into Stefanski’s culture from Minnesota and that starts with Mayfield.

Stefanski made Cousins a better quarterback during his second year in Minnesota. He can do the same for Mayfield especially with Baker being more of a mobile quarterback then Kirk.

Cleveland has to create a new culture in 2020 if they want any chance to succeed going forward. From being an assistant to Brad Childress in 2006 to running the offense in 2019 you have a guy that made the Vikings offense a top-five unit, especially with the talent Cleveland has on that side of the ball.

Trust the process, Cleveland!

Don’t change coaches every one or two years, that means you have to start from scratch again. The ball is in now your possession, Brownies!

SKOL!

