Dreaming and accomplishing big in life is not a piece of cake over a cup of tea. I may seem simple, but it is hard to attain your goal. But, if you are stick to your aim and work hard to chase your dreams, then nothing is impossible. The fashion world is unpredictable, and all the time, we do not get the opportunities, and most of the people may slip it for nothing. For all the people, life is not similar, and some people know to transform on chance into chances with their persistence and talent. We are talking about a famous social influencer and a successful model in the Fashion world who belongs to Montenegro. This is a conservative country, but the star got his first opportunity there.

About the star

Emil Montenegro is famous with another name Emil Osmanovic. The talented guy got fame in Montenegro by winning the title of the Face of Montenegro. This was the time when he realized that he was born with some special talents. Modeling is his passion, and with his talent, he did not take a break. His charming personality and attractive appearance made him popular among the industry and outside the industry. Most of the iconic photographers of the industry approached him for their projects.

Since then, the model is busy doing plenty of projects such as Louis Vuitton in Dubai, Italian Vogue, Pitti Uomo in Firenze, Roberto Cavalli and Vivienne Westwood, in several music videos, international TV shows, many commercials and covers of magazines in the Balkans, Korea and France. But, everything is not finished here because the model did not take a break. He started taking lessons of voice to enter into the world of music and acting.

Social Influencer

We are living in a world of technology where everything is done on social media. There are several stars who have their accounts on Instagram, but Emil has done unique work here. While others are making their accounts for getting fame, he is working to influence people on Instagram on @emilmontenegro with a great fan following for a cause. His fans are mostly young students of high school. They like their star for his activities, and he is the role model for millions. So, his job on social media is not simple or just posting some photographs. He wants to make his impression, and this job is highly tough.

His mission is to motivate these youngsters to do everything and stick to their goals with persistence. It is important for the majority of the people to work hard with dedication and never lose heart. This is the only way to achieve the goal.

How to contact the star?

The only platform on which you can contact or interact with your favorite icon is Instagram on @emilmontenegro. It is easy and simple to contact the star on social media. He always gives importance to his fans.

