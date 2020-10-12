Solutions for Casino Games

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















When it comes to casino games, there is one company that has come a long way, pretty much halfway around the world. This company had the previous headquarters on the Pacific Rim, now they can be found on the Isle of Man. Endon Technologies is not a newcomer in the iGaming market, but rather a leading provider of casino games to the Internet. The portfolio of products is composed of catchy titles of martial-arts movies, like Eagle Shadow Fist and The Mariachi 5.

About Endon Technologies

Endon Technologies is a licensed casino game provider that provides online operators access to a portfolio of online slots and table games. The company’s games have often been described as an individual, which is considered a feat of strength compared to the number of games on the market. The company has operated for over 20 years and their games have an individuality stem from certain game features. Many say that slot games lack originality, however, Edon Technologies have access to licensed graphics, which are unique and are already well-received in the marketplace.

There are some games, which were recently released which hooked the calendar events, such as Halloween Treasures. Some of the titles have immediately become player favourites. Many say that the quality of the graphics looks impressive. In order to ensure that the rate of the game-high, the company has revamped its development teams and their methodologies, which resulted in receiving positive feedback from operators.

The company has also embraced the “mobile-first” concept, which helps at taking advantage to continuously improve the manufacturing of the game, especially in the areas of screen resolution and download capabilities. This continuous improvement is needed since the smartphone saturation and development will continue globally. Therefore, in order to remain at the top, the content needs to keep and adapt to the boundaries that these smartphone manufacturers keep pushing. Besides, mobile games, even those in the slots games category needs to achieve a combination of player demands and understanding what it is required to stay on the market.

Revamping Popular Titles

For now, Endon Technologies work in revamping their old game titles. They have an extensive library of games and revamping them is a lot of work. However, for now, the revamping process will go firstly on their most popular games which will be released in existing markets. These games will be also available with new markets starting with the Isle of Man.Besides, Isle of Man would be a new marketplace for the EU timezone, mostly because the company is known to have a historic marketplace in the Far East.

Besides, currently, the company works for the next three games which will be released soon. These three games all have different themes, for example, Diamond Fiesta is Mexican theme, Storm Lords has a theme inspired by Ancient Chinese Warriors, and finally, the third instalment called Stardust has a Fairies theme. In addition, players and casino operators will also expect more fantastic games that are currently in development, with all of them being devised by a new creative team. The new instalments are currently planned to be released next year.

Best Advice

When it comes to licensing, Endon Technologies advises that when it comes to providing fresh innovations, a game development company has to get the right balance between commercial success and provision of responsible gaming products. All casino businesses have to be socially responsible for their products and daily operations. Besides, it is important to keep fully up to date with current best practices, have updated policies and procedures in order to ensure compliance. Which means that a game development company in the iGaming sector should mitigate away from the “danger” of innovation and should follow the responsible path.

When it comes to websites, Endon Technologies feel that the design is important and it is crucial to get their message across the board so players and even operators can easily understand the game offers. It is imperative that each operated site has a dynamic land page that reflects the power of the graphics within their game content and gameplay. Besides, for each game they have, they will build a page for it that will encompass the game’s graphics and theme.

Also, for a marketing perspective, these websites also have web-based channels via social media and even the industry’s trade magazines. This perspective allows the company to spread its message about their brand, products and even services, globally.

