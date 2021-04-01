April Fools, football fans! With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, here is my latest mock! Enjoy!

Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence QB, Clemson: Urban Meyer isn’t fooling anyone here, except maybe a few diehard Ohio State Fans. New York Jets – Justin Fields QB, Ohio State: The triple 4’s may intrigue new coach Robert Saleh enough to coach him up to become the best quarterback in the NFL Draft. When Jets go QB at 2, Sam Darnold already has one foot out the door of the Big Apple. San Francisco 49ers – Zach Wilson QB, BYU: This wouldn’t be the first BYU Quarterback to play in the city by the bay. We all remember Steve Young. However, if San Francisco isn’t careful this could be Mitchell Trubisky 2.0 Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts TE, Florida: Freak of nature with his 83 inch plus wingspan. Will it cause Atlanta’s offense to be more successful we’ll see? Cincinnati Bengals – JaMarr Chase WR, LSU: With Joe Burrow being the quarterback in Cincinnati, Chase have instant familiarity with his old QB. Going from the Bayou to the Queen City of the west. King Burrow will make his old college teammate an instant success. Especially with the loss of AJ Green to Arizona. Miami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith WR, Alabama: similar to the previous pick Tua has familiarity with Smith. You can make a case for Jaylen Waddle here but Smith had the better production with Tua at the helm at Alabama back in 2019. If Patrick Surtain Sr. had a say here Patrick II would follow his old man in Miami. Detroit Lions – Jaylen Waddle WR, Alabama: With Marvin Jones and Kenny G moving on, this would be a good start for the new QB in town. Jared Goff gets an immediate weapon with in Waddle Carolina Panthers – Mac Jones QB, Alabama: a lot of people are expecting Trey Lance here, however Mac Jones is more pro ready as the Teddy Bridgewater experiment is on thin ice. Denver Broncos – Trey Lance QB, North Dakota State: Lance has more upside than Mac Jones. Do you trust Drew Lock to be the lock of the future in Denver? I don’t. Lance and his arm will give more looks for second-year man Jerry Jeudy. Dallas Cowboys – Penei Sewell OT, Oregon: Tyron Smith is getting up there in age, and Jerry seems like he’s always more invested on the Offense. Another possibility is Patrick Surtain II with Philadelphia picking at 12. New York Giants – Micah Parsons LB, Penn State: The Giants had their fair share of struggles on the defensive side of the ball. This will help address the middle of the field for the Giants in 2021. Philadelphia Eagles – Patrick Surtain II CB, Alabama: Philadelphia has had a less than stellar secondary for some time now. Howie trades down far enough to get a major need while gaining an extra first rounder next year from the Dolphins in the process. Los Angeles Chargers – Alijah Vera-Tucker OL, USC: Tucker is a versatile OL who can play most of the line positions. His familiarity with Southern California brings him close to home. Minnesota Vikings – Rashawn Slater OL, Northwestern: The Vikings offensive line was just that, offensive. Free Agency addressed a ton on the defensive side of the ball. I have a feeling they go Offensive Line here. New England Patriots – Gregory Rosseau DE, Miami: Belichick likes his defensive toys. If he can add another defensive talent to coach he’s going to do so. What Belichick wants Belichick gets. Arizona Cardinals – Jaycee Horn CB, South Carolina: Similar playing style to Patrick Peterson, Horn should make an immediate impact in Arizona. As long as he can outrun D.K Metcalf because his teammate can’t outrun him after an interception. Las Vegas Raiders – Jeremiah Osusu-Koramoah LB, Notre Dame: The defense was the Raiders biggest liability for them last year which cost the team a couple wins and ultimately a chance at obtaining a playoff spot. Look for Raiders to look more on Defense over here. Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye DE, Michigan. Pass rush would help the defensive side of the ball for the Dolphins with the young squad they have. Brian Flores is understanding the importance of the draft. He can also thank Laramy Tunsil for becoming four first rounders in the coming years. He obviously learned something from Belichick being more focused on the Draft. Washington Football Team – Jamin Davis LB, Kentucky: Washington has been heavy on first round defense in first rounds in the past. With the selection of Davis 5 of the front 7 are first round draft picks. Washington might have the name of Capital Defense at this pace. Chicago-Caleb Farley CB, Virginia Tech: With Kyle Fuller being cut and the WRs in the NFC North, Chicago better address CB quick or else Davonte Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen will continue to pick on Chicago. Indianapolis-Jaylen Mayfield OT, Michigan: Anthony Costanzo announced retirement. So, I’m drafting his replacement right here. Carson Wentz needs to stay upright in his first year in Indianapolis. Tennessee-Trevon Moehrig S, TCU: Tennessee was extremely liable in pass defense against elite WR’s last year. Did you see what Davonte Adams, Justin Jefferson, among others did to Tennessee’s pass defense? That’s where the Gritty became well known after Jefferson got finished with them. New York Jets-Jaelen Phillips DE, Miami: Robert Selah is no stranger to talent at DE as he got to work with the Defensive Line quite a bit. He gets his first crack at the defensive side of the ball here. Pittsburgh-Najee Harris RB, Alabama: Ben is getting old, so you can’t rely on Ben throwing 40 to 50 balls a game. Najee Harris is a do it all type of back which fits Pittsburgh beautifully here similar to LeVeon Bell coming out of Michigan State. Jacksonville-Levi Onwuzurike DT, Washington: Jacksonville was pretty back on all aspects last year and everything starts with the Offensive and Defensive Lines. This would be a good start. Cleveland-Greg Newsome II CB, Northwestern: Cleveland’s biggest issue was on the defensive side of the ball last year. You could go LB or Edge rusher but overall, I’m taking Newsome as the NFL is going to more of a passing league. Baltimore-Azeez Ojulari DE, Georgia: Yannick Ngakoue New Orleans Terrace Marshall Jr WR, LSU: New Orleans lost a ton on the offensive side of the ball with Drew Brees retiring. As uncertain as the QB situation is in The Bayou you start by getting an additional weapon for your current quarterback. Marshall being close to home will give New Orleans native talent to work with. Green Bay-Kelvin Joseph CB, Kentucky: Aaron Rodgers’ time is running out. He said early that we have a defense. Not so fast that defense prevented Aaron from going to Super Bowl # 2 and you can blame the secondary for that. Adding depth to your secondary seems like the right call. You don’t want Scotty Miller scoring on you again as the half expires right? Buffalo-Javonte Williams RB, North Carolina: Buffalo had a dynamic pass offense with the addition of Stefon Diggs last offseason. Adding Javonte Williams may take away double teams from Diggs on the outside if Williams is as good as people say he is, YIKES. Kansas City-Teven Jenkins OT, Oklahoma State: If you’re Kansas City you better find an Offensive Lineman did you see what Patrick Mahomes went through in Super Bowl 55? If Veach and Reid don’t address the Line Patrick Mahomes becomes as effective as a Charizard battling a Blastoise good luck. Tampa Bay-Kadarius Toney WR, Florida: Chris Godwin is on the one-year franchise Tag and Antonio Brown is nowhere to be seen. I’m putting Toney here with the expectation that Godwin is on his way out of town after the one-year tag with the Buccaneers.

