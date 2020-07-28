Tech: How to Choose a Grow Light?

Grow lights are best for gardening indoors. Your indoor gardening can be cost-efficient and rewarding if you choose the right kind of light and locations according to the needs of your plants. Here is the ultimate guide about growing lights and how to choose them for your indoor plants.

Various Types of Grow Lights

You will find three primary kinds of grow lights for your indoor gardening perfect for your indoor gardening system. They are as follows.

The Fluorescent Grow Light

The standard fluorescent grows indoor lights makes a decent choice for starting seedlings and houseplants. It supplements a similar amount of natural light that comes through an open window and other situations for modest lighting needs. The intensity of the light is fairly weak and must be placed within a particular distance of the foliage for maximum effect.

The HID Grow Light

The HID grow lights can be divided into MH or metal halide and HPS or high-pressure sodium lights. They are used in different growing stages of indoor garden plants. MH bulbs are better for vegetative growth like lemon bushes and tomatoes, while HPS bulbs are best to use during the mature flowering phase.

The LED Grow Light

Though LED lights are expensive, they are advantageous when compared to the other two variants. However, the LED bulbs available in hardware stores are not designed for indoor gardening; you need special LED lights from horticultural suppliers that have new technology.

Best Features of Grow Lights Help in Getting Quality Indoor Plants

You can select your grow light own system if you have a better understanding of how the indoor plants use light and the fixture options perfect for their growth. Here are some of the best factors to consider when getting grow lights for your indoor plants.

The right color of the lights.

The right intensity of the lights.

The right duration of the grow lights.

For getting high-quality grow lights for your hydroponic garden, visit hydroworld.com.au You will be spoilt for choices for indoor grow lights and suits every need and budget.

Tips to Set Your Grow Light

You can grow a wide range of plants and seedlings indoors with a set of grow lights, including orchids, fruit and vegetable crops, herbs, salad greens, bushy plants like tomatoes and chilies, and houseplants. They are ideal if you are just starting with your indoor garden. But how will you get the amount of light that is sufficient for indoor kitchens and houseplants? Here are some tips.

Consider the right plot for your indoor garden area.

Choose plants beddings and pots according to your available space.

Considering the plant type, try to keep the pots or trays at a distance for easy growth, pruning, and care.

Make sure to purchase grow lights that will illuminate the entire garden area indoors.

If needed, you can buy more than one light for covering the area fully.

How to Choose a Grow Light?

Indoor or hydroponic gardening requires a special set of techniques and supplies than the traditional outdoor gardens. The key here is to recreate similar levels of water, light, and temperature to provide them with a natural environment. For choosing the right kind of grow lights, here are some factors that you need to consider.

Location

The very first thing that you need to consider is the location of your indoor garden. With artificial lights, you can grow your crops and flowers all-the-year-round. But you must keep in mind that your indoor garden bedding should be located in such a place where they will get the exact amount of supplemental light for photosynthesis and producing chlorophyll.

Spectrum

Different indoor plants require a different spectrum of light for growth and maturing. Try to purchase a set of indoor grow lights that have the spectrum of light required for all your plants, herbs, crops, and flowers. A LED light is the best option in this case because it is an all-spectrum light that the plants will filter the light according to their needs.

Reflection

Irrespective of the type of grow light you choose, you need to incorporate reflective instruments in your system. Typical grow lights distribute the produced light, resulting in a lower rate of illumination below. The reflective devices will help to escape the light back onto the plants and crops and maximize the level of receiving light.

Cost

As an indoor gardener, you need to consider the cost of grow lights for your hydroponic garden and it is quite obvious. Small grow light bulbs cost lower than the large ones, but it may not be cost-effective. Consider the space, area, and operation of the grow light bulbs before purchasing for your indoor garden.

With so many options, it may be overwhelming for you to choose the right kind of grow lights that suits your needs and requirements. You can follow the above-mentioned tips to figure out the best grow lights to yield high-quality crops and flowers.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

