Are you looking for an exciting game to play on your iPhone or iPad? If this is the case, you’ve landed on the right page, as this article outlines some of the most engaging games iOS users can download and play right now. Go through the list, and there’s no doubt you’ll find a title that perfectly meets your gaming criteria.

1. Free Slots

If you’ve always wanted to play slot games in one of the famous Las Vegas casinos, here’s your chance to try your luck in advance. Vegas Downtown Slots are one of the best apps for playing slot games online. What’s more, these slot games are free of charge.

2. PUBG Mobile

Even if you’re not a fan of shooting games, you must have heard of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG for short. Up to 100 players are released on an island using the parachutes with a single goal — remain the last one standing. While they are trying to get rid of each other, players can collect weapons and other items that can help them win. Also, the island map decreases in size together with the number of players, so as to prevent players from avoiding encounters.

3. Online Poker

Whether you’ve played it or just heard of it, there’s probably no reason to explain what poker is. Those who feel like trying it for free are invited to check out Poker Heat — the app suitable for both beginners and long-time poker fans. With this app, you can master your poker craft in no time and pick a few tips and tricks necessary for facing more experienced poker players.

4. Asphalt 9: Legends

New smartphones and tablets have brought racing games to a whole new level. iOS users will particularly love Asphalt 9: Legend, since the game features some of the world-known car manufacturers like Lamborghini, Porsche, and Ferrari. Take your pick and drive your dream car around the world. If you step on that gas pedal hard enough, you might as well become a “Legend of the Track!”

5. Risk

Have you ever wanted to conquer the world? If the answer is yes, you should definitely try Risk, the strategy game you can play on your iOS device. Place your armies right, and with a bit of luck, you can destroy your enemies in no time. However, bear in mind that this is easier said than done, as this game demands a bit of strategic thinking.

6. Online Bingo

If there’s a game to help you relax and forget about a stressful day at work, it’s definitely one with simple gameplay, like online slots or bingo. Nevertheless, since we already talked about free online slots, it’s time to tell you more about online bingo now.

Your only job is to create an account on one of the many available free online bingo platforms. Once you do that, you will be able to log in, join the upcoming game, get your ticket, and cross the numbers that appear on the screen while some catchy melody is playing in the background.

What’s more, if you don’t feel like crossing the numbers yourself, you can turn on the auto mode and let the computer do it for you. Handy, right?

7. Subway Surfers

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you must have heard of Subway Surfers. Running along the subway, collecting coins, and jumping between cars will always be interesting regardless of your age. Moreover, the game takes you to various cities around the world, and you can also win extra boosts along the way to help you play as long as possible.

8. Angry Birds 2

Angry Birds is one of the most legendary mobile franchises ever, and its sequel is even better. The war between the birds and piggies goes on, and the new release of the game comes with a few innovative options, one of which allows you to pick the bird you’re going to use. After all, if none of the above-mentioned games seems interesting enough, you can’t go wrong with this all-time favorite title.

