It’s blatantly obvious that Deshaun Watson will get traded by the Houston Texans. Rumors have swirled around several franchises including the San Francisco 49ers and what it likely takes to acquire one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League.

So what’s the plausibility of the 49ers acquiring Watson?

There is a tweet that graded a proposal 7/10. San Franciso sends the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo and a 2022 first-round pick to Houston for Watson. In reality that is more like a zero, as in no chance of that happening.

Bosa gets included in a number of the proposed deals found on Twitter due to the belief that the Texans will trade J.J. Watt. Others that don’t include the defensive end include sending more picks Houston’s way. Since San Francsico received several compensation picks.

The 49ers now have 10 selections in 2021. For general manager John Lynch he’s getting outside pressure from former San Francisco greats to make the move to acquire Watson. Steve Young, Jerry Rice and now NaVorro Bowman have stated the opinions on the subject.

Though Bowman’s is open for interpretation. Yet trading for Watson still doesn’t make sense for the 49ers. Simply put the lowered salary cap and the number of free agents in 2021 makes it nearly impossible for Lynch to make the trade.

If Watson does come to San Francisco what does it mean when it comes to re-signing Trent Williams? What about Arik Armstead if Bosa gets included? It also doesn’t address which free agents end up on the Jets now that Saleh is the head coach? There’s a possibility that defensive tackle D.J. Jones and cornerbacks K’Waun Williams, Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett signing to play for New York.

As it stands now it still seems at this point that it’s more plausible that the 49ers trade down instead of up.

