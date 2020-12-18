MACAU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Coati–Instead of being held in Los Angeles where the summit has annually been held, the 5th Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit will be held from December 27th to 28th at the MGM Cotai in Macau, China. More than 100 celebrities, including Dong Yu, Haige Wang, and Baoguo Chen, will attend the Summit and series of events in Macau. The committee also stated that the Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit will return to Los Angeles in 2022.

The theme of the 5th Sino-US Cultural Industry Summit is “The Future of the Sino-U.S. Film Industry under this Pandemic.” According to reports, this summit is co-hosted by the Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit Association, Global Talents Media Group (GTMG) and China Film Academy. It will hold four panels in total based on the global economic environment under the Covid-19 pandemic, the status of Chinese and Hollywood film development, and the impact of the pandemic on the global film industry. The topics of the panels are “The Future of the Global Film Industry under this Pandemic,” “The Future of China-U.S. Co-production Films under the Current Trade War,” “What kind of role does Chinese film play in the global film industry after the Pandemic?” and “Future development and discussion of Sino-U.S. cross-cultural communication.”

The committee invited exclusive guest speakers, including experts, scholars, producers, directors and entertainment business leaders to share the most cutting-edge views and research results to discuss how Chinese and American films can build up collaborations in the future. In addition, the committee also invited Andre Morgan, the Oscar producer; Bill Mechanic, the producer of “Hacksaw Ridge;” William Mundell, the Hollywood producer; Stanley Rosen, the professor of Political Science and International Relations at USC and Michael Berry, the professor and director of Center for Chinese Studies at UCLA to join the panels online.

About the Sino-US Cultural Industry Summit:

Founded in 2016, the Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit is a non-profit organization that promotes culture, film, art, travel, trade, cuisine and investor relations between China and the U.S. It co-operates with relevant departments of the Chinese and U.S. governments, enterprises, and communities to engage in cultural and economic activities. The annual Sino-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit effectively builds a bridge to propel relations between Chinese and Americans.

