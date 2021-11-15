It’s vital to understand that recovering from an addiction is a process.

And as such, there are many steps to this process.





But as Lao Tzu once said:

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

So what is the first step to recovery?

What’s the first step toward overcoming something that often feels impossible to overcome?

In this post, you’re going to learn what this crucial first step is.

You’re also going to learn how to give yourself the best chances of moving past this first initial step, so that you can continue the process of overcoming addiction.

The Beginning Of Recovery

In the beginning, most people who suffer from addiction are in denial.

It’s probably true that their addiction has played some kind of a major role in their life up to this point, and that they may be reluctant to let go of that role.

It’s also true that a lot of people don’t want to admit that their addiction is a problem.

To move beyond the ‘denial’ phase and step fully into ‘acceptance,’ a person needs to realize that their addiction is a problem.

But see, to admit that the addiction is a problem opens up a real psychological Pandora’s box.

And this is oftentimes its own struggle.

When addiction is disrupting a person’s life and hurting their ability to move forward, it may seem like a common-sense step to end it and walk away from it.

But this isn’t always so clear cut in the mind of the person who’s suffering from it.

Acknowledgment Is The First Step

Acknowledging that you have a problem is truly the first step to drug addiction recovery.

But once again, it isn’t always so easy to admit that one has a problem with addiction.

Because in order to do this, one must also admit to many other things that don’t feel very good to say out loud.

For example, admitting things like:

Yes, I have an addiction.

Yes, this addiction has been controlling me for some time now.

Yes, I’ve been in denial about my addiction up until this point.

Yes, I’ve done a lot of damage to my life as a result of this addiction.

Yes, the things people have said about me are true. I’ve hurt people, I’ve damaged relationships, I’ve burned bridges, etc.

Yes, my addiction has such a hold on my life that simply walking away from it is impossible.

…is extremely difficult.

This is especially true when the person suffering from addiction is trying to hold on to some sense of pride or dignity.

It can feel very demoralizing to admit that you have a substance abuse problem.

It can make you feel like you’re not worth anything, or that you’re a total failure, to admit that there’s an addiction problem at work in your life that you don’t have the power to walk away from.

Addiction Doesn’t Have To Be The End

In many ways, acknowledging the addiction is perhaps the most difficult part of the entire recovery process.

But that certainly doesn’t mean that it isn’t possible.

Addiction isn’t necessarily a problem that can be cured with some kind of magic bullet cure.

But the truth of the matter is that people overcome addiction every single day.

It’s just really important to understand that a lot of people can’t do it alone.

There’s a very high likelihood that you’re going to need help to overcome this problem.

And that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

In fact, it could very well be said that acknowledging your addiction and seeking help for it is an act of heroism.

Why?

Because every hero’s arc begins with a person embarking on a journey to overcome a major challenge.

And if there’s anything in life that constitutes a challenge, addiction certainly qualifies.

The key is to identify the reason for why you want to overcome addiction, and then to focus on setting goals that allow you to pursue that purpose.

Maybe you’re tired of feeling sick.

Maybe you’re tired of not having your life together.

Maybe you want to be happier, and want to stop sinking time, energy, and money into a habit that’s just pulling you down instead of lifting you up in life.

But it’s not easy. And you’re probably going to need some help.

And that’s ok.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this post has helped you to understand that the first step to overcoming recovery is an acknowledgment of the problem.

After that, you can move on to eventually reach the acceptance phase, where you’ll find yourself in the greatest position to overcome and manage your addiction moving forward.

Of course, the most important thing to remember is that you’ve got this.

You can do it.

So get out there and find the help you need to overcome it.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

