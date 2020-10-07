The TeaBook Predicted All Trump Would Do+2020 Elections Using Tea Leaves

The father-son duo’s non-partisan campaign was fueled by having a replacement for GOP President Trump. He got impeached, but the GOP blocked it. So now on to “The People’s ImPeachMint” on Nov. 3rd. Register here to vote and visit shop.theteabook.com (Because of purchases, we have planted over 203 trees around the world with our partner One Tree Palnted.)Scattered on each tea bag, there are reasons and predictions of Trump’s actions. To see the art secrets click Here. Noah compares his tea to the Presidency and says, “Because of our changing climate, tea harvesting seasons are changing, tea flavors are altered, and tea farms may have growth issues. The President doesn’t “believe” in climate change, and is trying to destroy the EPA, climate treaties, and advances in greenhouse gas reduction requirements. This could eliminate tea growing regions. Trump is allowing our waters to be polluted. He has repealed laws allowing coal to pollute rivers, streams, and lakes. He has overturned orders blocking the Keystone Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipelines. He continues to remove protections threatening our water for tea. Tea primarily grows in 10 countries, none are the US. If Trump continues his trade war rhetoric and more tariffs are placed on tea, like in 1773, tea may disappear from shelves in America or become so pricey we won’t be able to afford it.“

More about the The TeaBook

The TeaBookwas founded by two best friends and lovers of tea in January of 2015. We are the first company to put the “Art In Artisan Teas.” We also revolutionized tea storage, sharing and serving by creating a device that looks like an album but stores 144 teas and weighs less than 2lbs. The TeaBook is a socially conscientious company that is zero waste, organic, supports local community projects & local artists, donates to many positive organizations and practices fair labor standards. The Teabook founder, being Jewish and a minority, noticed that Jews were not represented on packaging and products so he wanted to correct that for his community and for others, including POC, LGBTQ, Women, Jews, Immigrants, Latinos and others. The founder believes like tea we are one species, on one planet, and one people, just different flavors.