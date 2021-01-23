It didn’t take long for Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes to grant the trade request of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions will now work with Stafford to find a trade partner. There are several teams that make the most sense which include the Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

Some believe the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans are in the running as well. For the Saints it’s not really plausible with their salary cap situation for 2021. With the Texans it will depend on their ability to trade disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

One of the reasons Washington has been mention is that recently hired general manager Martin Mayhew drafted Stafford in 2009. With a weak NFC East there’s an excellent chance of winning the division in back-to-back years. Yet there are still several holes on the roster most notably the lack of a consistent running game.

The likelihood of a deal 5/10. What it may take to land Stafford is the Football Team’s second-round 51st pick, third-round 82nd pick and fifth-round 146th pick.

It’s strange to see the Patriots needing a quarterback. Cam Newton is not going to get re-signed. So does Stafford work for Bill Belichick? Most likely not. Again it goes to the struggles of Stafford away from playing in a dome.

New England is also closer to rebuilding than it is winning the AFC East. The likelihood of a deal 2/10. What it may take is second-round 46th pick, 4th round 111th pick and a third-round pick in 2022.

The 49ers are a team that has the assets to trade for Stafford. What needs to get addressed first before any move gets made is what will happen with offensive tackle Trent Williams? That will change the trajectory of what general manager John Lynch will do.

Likelihood of the deal 7/10. What will likely get offered second-round 43rd pick, fourth-round pick 107 and fifth-round pick 138.

With Philip Rivers retiring, a strong defense, and a team that has talent on both sides of the football making the Colts the best fit for Stafford. It also helps that his home games will get played in a dome if he is acquired. Which is why Indianapolis will likely give Detroit the best offer. Which is first-round 21st pick and third-round pick 84th.

Likelihood of the deal 10/10.

Expect to see Stafford in a Colts jersey.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

