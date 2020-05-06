The Ultimate Guide for Trekking In India

Trekking is a soft adventure sport, which involves walking with a purpose of relishing and exploring the natural scenery. These expeditions are usually performed in the relatively undamaged wilderness.

There are several trekking sites ranging from some of the highest peak in India to smaller and gentler trails present in mounts and forests. There are many religious sites vividly spread all over the country. The most popular places in India for such expedition are the Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region and mesmerizing Jammu- Kashmir regions. The trekking started gaining popularity as an adventure sport in the 1970s. The Himalayan mountain passes like Ladakh and Zanskar are some of the most stunning trekking routes in India. But, if you like less laborious trekking, then the Western Ghats and southern Nilgiri Hills will serve you the needful.

There has been an exponential growth in trekking in the shortest duration, as anyone in a reasonably healthy physical state is fit for trekking. The first step for trekking is frequent hiking, which is long and vigorous walking. Trekking peaks are the best options to kick-start your climbing journey. This term, trekking peak usually refers to the mountains, which have well-defined routes and are negligibly less hazardous.

We seldom call the Himalayan peaks as the trekking mountains. Practically most of the Himalayan mountains are technical peaks. Sometimes, people who have little trekking experience in the Himalaya think of climbing some highest peaks in India. It is probably, the lack of acknowledgement about their capability that makes them think of attempting something too technical and dangerous.

Trekking in most technical peaks involves a lot of planning, strict procedures, and rules that one must follow. Fulfilling a bunch of criteria, that includes required experience and the government norms, and courses is a tedious task. Trekking peaks have much simpler protocols and less mandatory requirements to get the permit. However, choosing the trekking peak and prior planning is still an important task, to make the summit hassle-free.

Stok Kangri, in Ladak’s Stock range, is one of the most popular highest peaks in India for trekking. Reaching the base camp from Leh makes this attempt more convenient for the trekkers all over India. It is one of the safest trekking peaks. The route includes glaciers and a south face which has snow till early August. After that, one can climb the mountain quite easily with normal trekking boots. But, the direct path to the mount from the Stok village can turn risky. It compromises on acclimatization, that is the key factor of successful trekking.

Dzo Jongo is yet another stunning peak in Markha Valley standing at 6280m. This mountain involves some fixed rope climbing in the west face. This peak is lesser-known but is one of the highest peaks in India for technical peak trekking.

The trekkers, mountaineers, and other climbers find themselves fortunate to explore such spectacular and lesser-known places in India. They enjoy discovering the unique flavours of India that rarely make it to the cities.

Hope you have an amazing climbing experience too.

