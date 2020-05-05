Home>#INSCMagazine>2020 NFL Draft: Why The Buffalo Bills Chose Not To Sleep On UCF WR Gabe Davis
ORLANDO, FL -- University of Central Florida wide receiver, Gabe Davis (13) catching a pass and running with the ball vs. the Stanford Cardinal at Spectrum Stadium. Sept. 14, 2019 (Robert D. Cobb/INSC Media & Photography)
#INSCMagazine 2020 NFL Draft NFL Opinion/Editorial Sports

2020 NFL Draft: Why The Buffalo Bills Chose Not To Sleep On UCF WR Gabe Davis

05 May 2020
1100
Post Views: 160

ORLANDO, FL — With the 2020 NFL Draft over with and many big-name wide receivers such as CeeDee Lamb, Denzel Mims, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs all having new homes and teams, one name that could be a potential Day 2 steal could be University of Central Florida Knights wide receiver, Gabe Davis selected by the Buffalo Bills 128th overall in the fourth round.

Davis, a 6’3, 212-pound junior from nearby Sanford, Florida caught 72 passes for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per catch in Josh Heupel’s high-tempo quick-strike offense down in Orlando. In emerging into one of the nation’s top vertical threats averaged 103.4 yards in 12 regular-season games for the Knights.


In two games against big-name non-conference Power Five foes, Stanford and Pitt—where he caught 10 passes for 151 yards and two TD’s in a 35-34 loss, UCF’s first in almost two years—Davis caught 15 passes for 214 yards (while averaging 107 receiving yards) and three touchdowns.

ORLANDO, FL — University of Central Florida wide receiver, Gabe Davis (13) catching a pass and running with the ball vs. the Stanford Cardinal at Spectrum Stadium. Sept. 14, 2019 (Robert D. Cobb/INSC Media & Photography)

In a 27-24 road loss at conference rival, Cincinnati, Davis registered season highs in catches (13) and receiving yards (170), the third in a four-game streak of 100-plus receiving yard games—as UCF saw their streak of 19 American Athletic Conference wins snapped on a cold and bitter Friday evening at Nippert Stadium.

Thanks to running a 4.54 in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine, Davis had an enticing combination of size, physical measurables and skills that could have enticed a team desperate for a tall red-zone target, as this was one of the deepest drafts for WR in a long time, and possibly the deepest since the Larry Fitzgerald-led class of 2004 and the OBJ-Sammy Watkins-Mike Evans triumvirate-led class of 2014.

Projected as a Day 2 or 3 pick, Buffalo landing Davis got a player who can immediately provide value to the Bills, who were in need of a tall, physical wideout capable of high-pointing balls and winning 50/50 balls in the red zone. While Buffalo already has newly-acquired Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown, none of them have the physical tools that Davis can bring to an offense in need of a big wideout who can compliment QB Josh Allen and his rocket arm.

While Davis may not be the big name such as Ruggs, Jeudy, Lamb or Mims, he’ll get a chance to make his own mark in Buffalo and soon join their ranks and stake his own claim.

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles
Culture Lifestyle Sports

States with the Most Sporting Victories – Who Tops the Leaderboard? (Infographic)

Chanelle McGarry
Any sporting fan will know that a the pride taken in a local team is of huge importance to any
#INSCMagazine Hot Takes! Opinion/Editorial Pop Culture Sports

Pat Mcafee: Why He Is Sports’ New Game Changer!

Tyler Gillette
by Tyler Gillette Columbus OH- As Pat would say “No Free Ads”, but I want the world to see the
NFL NFL Free Agency Sports

Reports: Jaguars To Sign Former Eagles Super Bowl MVP Quarterback, Nick Foles

Robert D. Cobb
In a move that was widely expected by many within NFL football circles, the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are going to

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.