Life is unpredictable. If you ever end up in a situation, where your health conditions prevent you from finding gainful employment, you would want to have some financial support. In case you have purchased a long-term disability policy, you will get a percentage of your income as financial support. In some cases, these benefits are offered by employers to employees, but paying for your own policy is better, as you can file a claim easily. In this post, we are sharing more on such benefits, including conditions that qualify for LTD.

Understanding the basics





A long-term disability policy will help when an individual cannot work because of health-related reasons. For someone to seek benefits of the policy that they have purchased, they must be out of work for at least six months. There is a catch, however. A long-term disability policy will only pay the benefits, or the financial support, for only a limited period. However, for that limited period, LTD (Long Term Disability) policy can support your family and keep you protected financially until you look for other options.

What conditions qualify for LTD (Long Term Disability) benefits?

There is a long list of conditions that qualify for LTD (Long Term Disability) policy benefits in the US. Common conditions include anxiety, asthma, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, brain injury, depression, diabetes, and heart disease. The list also includes HIV/AIDS, cancer(s), Parkinson’s Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and PTSD. The recent inclusion to the list is the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Getting the long-term disability benefits

You need to file a claim to get the long-term disability benefits, and that’s often the hardest part. That’s because if medical evidence and documentation are not enough, your claim can be denied. Keep in mind that insurance companies are not your side, because they make their money from policy payments, not by giving settlements.

Contact a long-term disability lawyer

You should consider consulting an experienced attorney for getting advice on your disability claim so that you are not denied the benefits you are entitled to. Some health conditions, such as migraines, are known to be subjective, and insurance companies are constantly looking for gaps in such claims. There are attorneys who can help with your long-term disability claim, ensuring that your claim is not denied for a flimsy reason.

The good news is many attorneys wouldn’t charge a fee, if you don’t get the long-term disability benefits, provided your claim is valid.

