The buzz around weed is getting louder and louder. People are consuming it in different ways. You can drink it in tea, put it under your tongue or swallow it in a capsule. So, what is CBD? What are CBD hemp oil benefits? What is CBD hemp oil uses? Let’s learn everything about it.

What is CBD Hemp Oil?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the 100 unique compounds extracted from the hemp plant. Known as cannabinoids, these compounds are known for promoting health. CBD hemp oil can keep you resilient to changes in the environment. CBD is becoming more popular. It is also safe and has a therapeutic component of cannabis. There are also some misconceptions associated with it. However, many potential users show reluctance to using CBD hemp oil and other CBD products because of the following questions:

Is CBD marijuana?

Will it make me high?

The answer to both questions is no. CBD is extremely safe and non-psychoactive. It counteracts the psychoactivity of THC.

Marijuana vs. Hemp

Both marijuana and hemp come from the same source. However, application, cultivation, and function are completely different. The THC content is high in marijuana. It is used for recreational or medicinal purposes. On the other hand, THC content is negligible in hemp. Hemp has a high CBD content. It is used in skin products, dietary supplements, paper, clothing, and more. Both marijuana and hemp are cannabis with different chemical makeup.

How Does CBD Work?

Our body self-regulates. It produces sweat to cool down when it is hot. Your body secretes insulin to lower blood sugar levels if increased after a meal. Similarly, your body sends thirst signals when you are dehydrated. The body constantly shifts to keep health and balance. This process is known as homeostasis. Your body has an Endocannabinoid System to maintain homeostasis. This system helps the body to adapt to change. It controls eating, relaxation, sleeping, cognition, and other vital functions. The Endocannabinoid system helps in overall repair and recovery.

CBD & Your Health

As it is connected to the ECS, CBD is beneficial for both human and animal health. CBD hemp oil benefits are reported in numerous studies and medical literature reviews. It also affects almost every human body biological process. It boosts the way the Endocannabinoid System works. People are reaping CBD hemp oil benefits. Many are using other CBD products to address specific health issues. CBD hemp oil benefits for skin include:

It is anti-acne.

Dietary hemp oil improves eczema symptoms.

It helps in the treatment of psoriasis.

Hemp oil also helps in the treatment of lichen planus (an inflammatory skin condition)

However, your body’s response to CBD hemp oil depends on the following factors:

Amount used

Frequency of use

Length of use

Health status

Weight

Metabolism

The response can be very quick in some people and in some people, the response is slow. So, before you consider CBD hemp oil benefits or take some other CBD product, consult with your healthcare provider.

Is CBD Oil Legal?

The 2018 Farm Bill has legalized the production of hemp. CBD and other hemp derivatives are not included in the federal Controlled Substance Act. The Drug Enforcement Administration no longer considers it illegal as long as the THC content is less than 0.3%. The 2018 Farm Bill has addressed the following points:

Hemp is permanently removed from the CSA (Controlled Substances Act).

Hemp is redefined to include hemp extracts, derivatives, and cannabinoids. As a result, hemp products are removed from CSA.

The DEA no longer interferes with the interstate commerce of hemp products.

States have the right to impose their separate requirements or restrictions. However, they cannot interfere with interstate transport.

The Food and Drug Administration continues to exercise jurisdiction over topical and ingestible hemp products regulation.

Farmers may now access crop insurance. They can also participate in the United States Department of Agriculture for certification and competitive grants.

The DEA no longer considers CBD derived from hemp illegal. However, THC content should be less than 0.3%.

It is important to keep in mind that states have different laws.

Key Terms

Following are the key terms associated with CBD:

Full Spectrum

There are different compounds and nutrients amplifying each other’s effects. This makes full-spectrum more effective than isolated, single-molecule components.

Terpenes

Terpenes oils contributing to the Entourage effect give cannabis its unique flavor and smell.

Decarboxylation

This process activates inactive components.

Hemp

The source of hemp is Cannabis sativa L non-psychoactive varieties. THC content is 0.3% or less. Though marijuana and hemp come from the same plant, their cultivation method, chemical makeup, and uses are different.

Non-GMO

Non-GMO or non-genetically organisms are not products of any genetic modification. There are health and environmental risks associated with GMOs.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

Third-party lab testing is done independently to ensure the quality and integrity of the product.

