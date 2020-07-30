This Swiss Watch Company Did 4 Kickstarters, Broke Records and Perfected Rugged Style Watches for Fans

LIV Watches, the most crowdfunded Swiss Watch in history raised over $5Million on Kickstarter and another $2 Million on their own platform, bringing affordable, unique Swiss watches to market and offering handcrafted timepieces in a boutique brand experience. The company hosted 4 different Kickstarter campaigns in order to present the brand properly, using customer feedback to go into production, building relationships with fans and achieving necessary funding. The launch of their GX1 model keeps up with an adventurous, bold lifestyle that won’t break the bank, and is available in small batches, with limited production and editions to the line. While other Swiss watch companies rely on traditional heritage (established in the 1800’s) and are stuck in the past, LIV is directed towards the new consumer, paired with quality traditional Swiss watchmaking. The first crowdfunding campaign was fully funded within the first eleven hours and LIV holds the distinction of the highest funded Swiss-made watch to date. Their second watch raised over $1.1 million, and the third funded more than $1.7 million. The latest campaign introduced four new models and two styles, one for divers and another for pilots, incorporating new materials; titanium and ceramic. ‘ Esti Chazanow, founder of the company adds, “Men have a limited amount of items they can show their personality, things they can walk around with. For the most part, 90% of the market are men, specifically mechanical watches. We don’t make women specific watches; most women who are into watches specifically want a men’s watch.” https://www.livwatches.com/ blogs/stories https://www.livwatches.com/ pages/podcast

Launch price is $990 More about LIV Watches LIV is a direct-to-consumer micro brand crafting precision, durable, high-quality, accessibly-priced Swiss-made limited edition watches capable of keeping up with an adventurous, bold lifestyle. With more than two decades in the watch industry, we realized that a vast segment of fans and watch enthusiasts were being excluded by retail prices bloated with mid-channel markups and celebrity endorsements. We stripped away all unnecessary costs so that everyone could experience a Swiss-made timepiece without breaking their budget. Vision firmly in mind, we decided that crowdfunding was the most appropriate way to launch our brand. More about Esti Esti grew up in Melbourne, Australia and studied Education with a Degree in Business and Commerce. Her focus became management, marketing, and organizational structure and curriculum development which she worked on in the nonprofit and education worlds. In 2009, Esti met Chaz, her husband and entrepreneur in the watch world, operating e-commerce watch stores since the early 2000's. The goal was to create a brand that would produce high quality, unique watches at an accessible price point, direct to consumer and build relationships. When ecommerce came, Chaz set up his own website to trade watches online. There was a huge shift in advertising, how the consumer behaves, so it was a good time to launch DTC, no stores, online only, super high quality watches at an accessible price, with a fan experience.

