Megatrax Will Exclusively Represent WIZZFX to Provide Its Custom Imaging Services to Radio Stations and Groups Across the USA, Canada & Latin America

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Megatrax Production Music has announced it will exclusively represent WIZZFX – a new custom imaging company based in London, England – to offer custom imaging services across the USA, Canada, and Latin America.

WIZZFX Founder and Creative Director Chris Nicoll says, “With time and cost pressures mounting, WIZZFX is ready to support and empower Imaging and Production Directors, supercharging them with access to our dedicated team of WIZZFX Imaging Producers.”

Megatrax clients will access their custom imaging through the WIZZFX CONSTRUCT platform, which also offers a continuously updated array of bespoke music beds, fresh sound design, and usable work-parts, explicitly created for use in radio, allowing station teams to personalize their custom imaging delivery even further.

Ron Mendelsohn, Founder & President of Megatrax Production Music added, “WIZZFX is one of the most fresh and innovative custom imaging products to hit the market in years, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this product to our radio clients to help them streamline and customize their productions. Chris Nicoll is a worldwide leader in radio imaging and we are confident that WIZZFX will make a huge impact on the industry.”

Before launching WIZZFX, Nicoll led the imaging production team at Capital FM – a network of twelve independent contemporary hit radio stations in the United Kingdom – and Capital XTRA – which specializes in modern grime, hip hop, and R&B – before spending time with IMGR and wisebuddah.

Available for cash or barter from August 1st 2020, WIZZFX will be creating custom imaging for CHR, Hot AC, Country, Alt/Rock, and Hip-Hop stations.

About Megatrax

Megatrax is a leading independent production music library and custom music house serving the broadcast and media industries for nearly 30 years. Renowned worldwide for its commercial-quality recordings and award-winning composers, artist and arrangers, Megatrax offers 19 distinctive catalogs comprising over 200,000 tracks in every musical style and genre. Founded by composers Ron Mendelsohn and JC Dwyer in 1991, Megatrax maintains state-of-the-art recording studios in Los Angeles and offers custom scoring services for all media.

