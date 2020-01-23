Tips For Attending A Festival By Yourself

Going to a festival by yourself can be fun as long as you follow the right tips.

Check out the suggestions below to have a great time on your next solo adventure:

1. Figure out where you are staying and how you are going to get around.

When traveling alone, it is always important to have a plan. That means knowing exactly where you are going to stay and what type of transportation you are going to use. The last thing that you want is to wind up without a ride or without a place to sleep when you are by yourself.

If you are planning on camping, don’t forget to purchase a pass for camping. The M usic Festival Camping Guide that we compiled has additional tips for camping out at a festival.

2. Look like you are enjoying yourself.

Don’t be afraid to smile. It is a lot easier to meet new people if it looks like you are having a good time. When you look happy and relaxed, other people are a lot more likely to talk to you.

3. Spend your time however you want.

One of the best things about going to a festival alone is that you don’t have to worry about what anyone else wants to do. Instead, you can plan your experience entirely around the things that you enjoy most.

Whether you want to spend time sampling some of the available food, checking out the artwork, soaking in the sun, or dancing, you can do whatever you want, whenever you want.

Explore some of the available artwork. Listen to bands that you have never heard before. If you don’t like something, you are always free to leave.

4. Take lots of photos.

When you are on your own, you won’t have to spend time getting dragged around to different stages by your friends. That leaves plenty of extra time to take photos. Taking a lot of pictures is a great way to preserve your memories.

Photography can also be an excellent way to meet other people. If you see a group of people together, offer to take their picture so that they can all be in the photo. This is a fantastic icebreaker.

5. Wear eye-catching clothing or accessories.

Wearing something that gets people talking is a great way to meet others. Consider throwing on a crazy hat, wearing an interesting costume, or putting on eye-catching makeup.

6. Don’t spend all of your time on your phone.

These days, most people automatically reach for their phones whenever they are by themselves. Unfortunately, if you are staring at your phone, people are unlikely to approach you.

Try to avoid spending all of your time playing on your phone. Instead, focus on what is happening around you. After all, the whole reason for going to the festival is to experience it. Check out some of the artwork, listen to music, or simply walk around the grounds.

7. Hand out gifts to new people that you meet.

It is always fun to give something away at a festival. Bring along some fun little gifts like inexpensive bracelets, tasty snacks, or fun Premier Glow products . You can hand these items out to people that you meet, helping to ensure that you all have a great time.

8. Bring everything that you need with you.

When you are on your own, you can’t rely on anyone else for assistance. That means that you need to bring everything that you need along with you, ranging from your phone charger to your money and your ID card. Other items that you should bring include lip balm, water, and wet wipes. Keep track of where you left your car, as well.

9. Try participating in a meet-up.

On Instagram and Facebook, you can find a number of groups that are centered around major festivals. @ EDMhumor is a great example. Groups like these sometimes put together meetups.

To participate, join a group or follow an account related to the festival that you are going to. Watch closely for posts about meetups that they are holding during the event.

10. Consider what you want to tell people.

Most people won’t think twice if you tell them that you are attending the event by yourself. From a safety standpoint, however, you may want to tell them something else.

For instance, if you are worried about being alone, you could tell people that you are meeting another person later in the day or that you are looking for your friends. This can make talking to others a little bit less daunting.

11. Don’t be afraid to dance.

Whether you dance alone or with others, get up and get moving. One of the easiest ways to make friends is by dancing together in a crowd at a big festival. Don’t overthink things.

Instead, just let loose and have a great time. People will naturally be drawn to you when they see how much fun you are having.

