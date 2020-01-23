DeBounce ensures that your email marketing works effectively

It is very important that your company has an email database to outline email marketing marketing strategies and remain in the public mind.

So, understand now how important it is to have an email database and what types of benefits you can get from it, if you really want to succeed in your email marketing business!



How can you create your database?



The ideal is to capture people’s data organically, that is, naturally without forcing the bar, making them want to register to receive their content. This way, you will have information from people who are truly authorized to receive your message and you will do one of the best practices of email marketing that is opt-in.



Therefore, never buy a contact list through a website or with a third party, because in addition to tarnishing your image in the digital world, you will also damage your name as a company. I don’t think you want to go through this right ?!



Thus, a practical and correct way to get new contacts is through actions such as: creating forms on social networks, on landing pages, and entering marketing. It is important to use these assertive tools to maintain contact through relevant content, based on sales funnels according to community needs.



Now what if you have successfully had an email database? Are you sure it is a clean database? Are you sure all e-mails stored therein are really valid? To ensure that you need a tool called e-mail validation tool.



We introduce DeBounce, a truly reliable email validation tool. This tool is really made to make sure your email marketing campaign really meets your goals, so you don’t waste your time and energy.

What is DeBounce?



DeBounce, located at debounce.io , is an email validation tool. This tool is used to get rid of bad e-mails, meaning e-mails that are made specifically to take advantage of certain services without paying, or e-mails that are no longer in operation. In other words, if you want each of your messages (sent to the mail box) to be read by real people, not “read” by the machine.

Here are some of DeBounce’s main features:



– Minimize Bouncing



With this feature you can delete bounce email addresses. To delete it you use the SMTP check.



– Disposable Email Checker



You can prevent disposable email providers. Services like Mailinator are favorites for spammers.



– Catch-All Domain Checker



With this feature you can identify all capture domains.



– Syntax Eliminator



Want to delete addresses with invalid syntax? Take it easy! With this feature you can delete them immediately.

– Email Deduplication



The duplicated emails are very annoying. With the Email Deduplication feature you can delete them all from your system.



The importance of email validation



Based on many surveys provided by survey institutions that deal with email marketing, less than 50% of emails sent by marketers do not reach the target. Therefore, email validation tool cannot be ignored at all.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

