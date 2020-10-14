Tips to An Easy and Less Stressful Moving

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Everyone must move at one point in life. Even with good planning skills, relocation can take a significant toll on you. The best way to avoid the hustles of moving is by hiring a full service moving company for most people.

Getting ready for the move

Getting ready for moving is a process that starts way before the first box gets loaded into the truck. Below are some tips that will help make your move smooth:

Contact utility companies

Once you know your new address, it is essential to call your utility companies to notify them of the move, to avoid bills getting delivered to the old address.

Hire a moving company

Are you wondering where to get a good moving company? Call your friends and family members and ask for recommendations. Once you get a few suggestions, request their quotes, and choose the best out of the list.

Have a budget

Moving is an expensive affair. The easiest way to go around the cost implication of moving is by having a budget with estimates of what you expect to use. The budget will keep you away from overspending, therefore keeping your expense to a minimum.

Ensure your fridge is empty

Moving a fridge with foodstuff is stressful. Therefore, you should make sure all the food gets eaten up before the moving day. If you know your moving day in advance, make sure not to stock up your freezer, fridge, or pantry, and let your family eat up the remaining food items.

Packing tips

One of the determinants of how smooth the moving process goes is packing. A poorly done packing job leads to time wastage and possible damages to your items. Below are the essential packing tips:

• Carry your dresser drawers with clothes in them.

• Carry your clothes while on their hangers.

• Wrap breakable items such as glassware in towels and linen.

• Color code or name boxes for easy unpacking.

• Use bigger containers to carry smaller containers.

• Carry heavy items in suitcases, since they are easier to wheel around.

Ensure you pack fully a day before

Always avoid the last-minute packing rush. Hasty packing can lead to poorly done packing, which puts your valuables at the risk of damage. The trick is to ensure all your valuables get packed long before the moving company arrives.

Unpacking tips

After getting to your new home, the most critical task becomes unpacking. The tips below will make your unpacking smooth:

• Since the kitchen is complicated to unpack, start there.

• To avoid procrastination, get an unpacking deadline, which will get you and your family down to work immediately.

• It’s not possible to do the unpacking all at once, so you should take one step at a time.

• Discard off boxes after emptying them to create room in the new home. The boxes can either be discarded or recycled.

From packing your delicate items to moving heavy furniture, the whole process is not easy. Fortunately, following the tips above will make it smooth and effortless.

