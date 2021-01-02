INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















When asked about the most significant success he has experienced in his life so far, southern California entrepreneur Tony Chang responded, “Finding, knowing and being myself.” Going through the peaks and valleys of everyday life, Tony Chang has gone from being an employee working for someone else to developing an entrepreneurial spirit that has launched him to be the head of his own business.

With Super Jewelry Co, Chang is creating custom jewelry pieces while building personal relationships with his clients. After building a strong brand image for himself and his company, the budding businessman is looking to bring his company to the masses.

While pursuing his graduate degree, Tony Chang found himself a copy of Robert Kiyosaki’s finance book, Rich Dad Poor Dad. Making the realization that he longed for financial freedom, Chang dropped out of university to pursue something more. First, he decided he needed to work on himself, for himself.

Chang recalled, “I went through mental breakdowns because I was so used to being an employee, but, when I got into business for myself, I literally had to put my old-self and mentality to death.” Stepping forward as a new man, the hopeful entrepreneur found a new devotion to the jewelry industry while working for Ablaze International.

In 2018, Chang took his newfound knowledge and spirit for the jewelry industry and put it into a business of his own Super Jewelry Co. Super Jewelry Co is thriving with a strong brand identity and looking to expand to a broader market.

Putting the customers first has built a feeling of reliability and trustworthiness around the Super Jewelry name and Tony’s personal brand. “I put myself out there for the world to see,” Chang made clear. “I get back to my clients within 24 hours after they have contacted me.

I make it easy for them to do business with me by interacting with them as I would a friend.” With a wise head on his shoulders, Tony Chang has the ability to take Super Jewelry Co global, and he is looking to do just that.

Check out Super Jewelry Co. at their website and follow them on Instagram.

