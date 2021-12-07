Dental phobia is a very real, and often crippling issue, which can become a vicious cycle. It is in fact believed that around 36% of the population struggle with dental anxiety, and another 12% have a more severe phobia around dental issues.

The problem is that often when you avoid visiting the dentist it can exacerbate a problem that you have and by the time you do seek dental treatment this can be much more severe than it might have been with regular check-ups. Dentists such as those at Holly House Dental Practice know that it is vital for patients to attend regular scheduled dental appointments in order to identify any dental issues early so here are some top tips to help those people who have anxieties around visiting the dentist.





Chat to your dentist

You aren’t the first person to be scared of visiting the dentist, and you won’t be the last. Your dentist will have seen it all before so if you are nervous, it can really help to have a chat with them before the appointment. This will let the dentist tell you what to expect from your visit and you will be able to ask any questions that you might have or tell them what is worrying you. They are here to help so will be happy to talk you through your concerns and make your visit as stress free as possible.

Check out their reviews

If you haven’t been to the dentist in a while either because of your fears, or because you have moved and have yet to find a new dentist, it can be good to check out any online reviews. People often post about their very positive dentist visits, as well as their negative ones, and this will help you to find an understanding dentist who will be sympathetic to your worries.

Take someone with you

Having someone attend your dentist appointment with you, someone who understands your worries can be a great way of feeling less scared. This might be a friend or a family member. This way if you find yourself scared during your visit and unable to talk, they will be able to talk on your behalf.

Take your time

If you are worried that your routine check-up could lead to treatment for an issue with your teeth, or even a visit to the hygienist ask to take things slow so you can build up to a point where you are comfortable. Attend your check up and let the dentist see if there is anything wrong with your teeth. If that is all you can cope with, but they want you to have your teeth cleaned, see if this can be done as a separate appointment if that helps. Your dentist is there to help you and ultimately, they want to treat your teeth, but they want you to be happy with the treatment.

Ditch the injection

If the thought of having an anaesthetic injection for dental treatment is what scares you then discuss it with your dentist because there are other options available. A topical gel can often be used instead of an injection to numb your mouth and is a very helpful alternative that will allow your dentist to work on your mouth without you being stressed by a needle.

There are plenty of ways of working around the things that worry you about a trip to the dentist and a good dentist will be more than happy to discuss your worries with you and help you find the solutions that work for you.

