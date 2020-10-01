Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of September 30, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

LEAWOOD, KS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of September 30, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $409.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $254.5 million, or $19.83 per share.

As of September 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 426 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 312 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $335.8 $26.16 Cash and Cash Equivalents 19.0 1.48 Income Tax Receivable 52.1 4.05 Other Assets 2.6 0.21 Total Assets 409.5 31.90 Senior Notes 87.9 6.85 Preferred Stock 32.3 2.52 Total Leverage 120.2 9.37 Other Liabilities 2.7 0.20 Current Tax Liability 32.1 2.50 Net Assets $ 254.5 $ 19.83

12.84 million common shares currently outstanding.

TYG has completed approximately $8.8 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $25.0 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, TYG has repurchased 542,185 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.174 and an average discount to NAV of 25.8%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of September 30, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $193.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $120.9 million, or $19.78 per share.

As of September 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 450 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 338 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $187.7 $ 30.72 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4.7 0.77 Other Assets 1.4 0.22 Total Assets 193.8 31.71 Senior Notes 38.2 6.25 Preferred Stock 12.7 2.08 Total Leverage 50.9 8.33 Other Liabilities 1.3 0.22 Current Tax Liability 20.7 3.38 Net Assets $ 120.9 $ 19.78

6.11 million common shares currently outstanding.

NTG has completed approximately $3.7 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $12.5 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, NTG has repurchased 222,683 shares of its common stock at an average price of $16.459 and an average discount to NAV of 25.2%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of September 30, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $65.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $40.0 million, or $16.39 per share.

As of September 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 350 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 263 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $58.0 $ 23.80 Cash and Cash Equivalents 6.6 2.70 Other Assets 0.5 0.19 Total Assets 65.1 26.69 Senior Notes 18.4 7.54 Preferred Stock 6.1 2.50 Total Leverage 24.5 10.04 Other Liabilities 0.6 0.26 Net Assets $40.0 $ 16.39

2.44 million common shares currently outstanding.

TTP has completed approximately $0.9 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 65,155 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.799 and an average discount to NAV of 25.6%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of September 30, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $30.2 million and its unaudited net asset value was $25.2 million, or $13.65 per share.

As of September 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 636 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 29.8 $ 16.15 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.2 0.13 Other Assets 0.2 0.06 Total Assets 30.2 16.34 Credit Facility Borrowings 4.7 2.55 Other Liabilities 0.3 0.14 Net Assets $ 25.2 $ 13.65

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of September 30, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $106.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $80.4 million, or $11.56 per share.

As of September 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 418 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 104.8 $ 15.08 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.4 0.06 Other Assets 1.1 0.16 Total Assets 106.3 15.30 Credit Facility Borrowings 25.3 3.64 Other Liabilities 0.6 0.10 Net Assets $ 80.4 $ 11.56

6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of September 30, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $227.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $198.2 million, or $14.69 per share.

As of September 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 815 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2020.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $221.6 $16.43 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2.3 0.17 Other Assets 3.4 0.25 Total Assets 227.3 16.85 Credit Facility Borrowings 27.7 2.05 Other Liabilities 1.4 0.11 Net Assets $198.2 $14.69

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

