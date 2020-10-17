Travel: 5 Best Gear For Your Road Trips For 2020

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Road trips are exciting and wonderful. It is not merely about the destination but the journey along the way, which makes it a more thrilling experience. The winding roads, the scenery, new places and people on the way give memorable moments to the traveller.

However, road trips can become more comfortable and enjoyable if the person has the right essentials and gear needed for the journey. Though some routes have facilities available on the highways, you can never take a chance on new paths of which you have no idea. As such, it is best to carry the right gear that might be in use along the way.

Car Toolbox:

Before embarking on a road trip, it is essential to prepare a toolbox for use in emergencies. One can never be sure about the terrain of an unfamiliar route and what it may do to the car. In such a situation, an emergency car tool box will come in handy.

The toolbox should have things like a glow triangle sign, light sticks, emergency lamp, reflective vests, rain vest, road flares, wrenches, pressure gauge and battery cables that can help you in any vehicle emergency. You can also carry a travel-friendly multi-tool that has an assortment of 21 in-built tools in one device. Also, make sure to take a spare tire just in case!

Storage Cases

Preparing for a road trip means you will have to carry food, snacks and water bottles to keep everyone energized throughout the journey. For all these knick-knacks, a storage case is a must! There are many storage cases of different sizes that fit snugly on the boot or the roof rack. Go for a case that has a multitude of compartments for food, water bottles and even clothes in one box. Look out for Yeti storage cases that are dustproof and waterproof to avoid any spills and messy situations later.

Medical Kit

A medical kit is essential on any trip. It is more important to carry on an adventurous road trip as you can’t be sure of how far the next medical store or the clinic is. Opt for a neat medical case with zips to hold all the medicines in place. You can either buy the medical kit from the local pharmacy or prepare one yourself with the essentials.

Take bare essentials like band-aids, antiseptic lotions, thermometer, medicated wipes and over-the-counter medicines for use. Also, carry the addresses of medical clinics on route to reach there quickly in case of emergencies.

Roof Racks:

A road trip will have more luggage and cargo than a regular journey, which means you will need more space to keep the luggage. A roof rack is a perfect accessory for a road trip. A well-fitted roof rack that fits in big suitcases and trunks will keep the boot of the car-free for smaller bags.

If you are planning a camping road trip and have to carry your child’s bike and toys, a roof rack bike carrier is easy to install gear that would be extremely helpful for the journey. Ensure to check out roof racks that are strong, waterproof, lightweight & easy to fit on the vehicle.

Power Bank

Road trips are unpredictable! There can be miles of distance before you find any lodging or a decent place to power up your phone or laptop. Though the vehicle has a phone charging facility, you wouldn’t want to drain the car’s battery on that long road trip. In such a situation, it is wise to carry power banks to keep the phones functioning well.

There are many powerful power banks available that have numerous charging ports for charging 3-4 phones at once. You can check out Yeti power banks that are portable, efficient and a perfect solution to charging woes during road trips.

Extra Tips:

Before embarking on a road trip, take note of the following tips to ensure an enjoyable road trip experience:

Don’t rely solely on phone GPS. Keep an assisted navigation tool or a traditional map to get a better idea of the routes.

Plan a proper travel itinerary to utilize the travel time effectively. Include landmarks of the destination and route so that you can make the most of the road trip.

Book travel reservations in advance to avail discount and complimentary packages.

Bring along books, music, light games and other forms of entertainment to enjoy during the travel.

Pack plenty of food and drinking supplies to sustain the journey. It will also save you money as you avoid spending on roadside eateries.

Conclusion:

Road trips are the best way to explore a place and know the region and culture of the site. It helps travellers to connect with people in real life and experience and create memories much better. A planned road trip with proper gear and essentials will surely give a comfortable and fulfilling experience to the traveller.

Author Bio: Rebecca Siggers is a passionate writer & guest blogger. Writing helps her to improve her knowledge, skills & understanding about the specific industry. She loves writing & sharing her knowledge mostly in the Travelling Industry. She believes travelling is the key to a peaceful life & wants to spread her belief across the world. Apart from writing, She loves Traveling and Reading.

