Exploring the world is high on many of our bucket lists. Setting out into the world with all you need in a backpack and a plane ticket in hand is a thrilling experience. No matter where you’re setting out to explore, there are a few essentials than any modern explorer should have.

Consider Your Tent Options

The type of tent you buy will depend on where you’re travelling and what you will be doing while there. For instance, if your goal is to climb Aoraki in New Zealand, you will need a completely different tent than if you’re camping your way around Italy.

Before you set out, you should ensure that you know exactly what kind of tent you need. Bear in mind that you may not be able to find a tent that will suit every activity on your list. It’s important to remember that you might have to buy a tent on the go if you don’t buy the right one at the start.

Invest In A Portable Battery

If you’re heading out into the wilderness, then you may go days or even weeks without finding a place to charge your electronics. This can pose a significant problem, as without your phone you will have no way of calling for help if you need it. A portable battery is a perfect solution to this potential issue. There are many different types of portable batteries out there, so do your homework and find one that will give the best performance.

It may be a good idea to invest in two portable batteries – one traditional battery pack and one solar-powered. This way, you will always have a fallback in the solar-powered charger, which won’t charge as efficiently as a conventional power bank, but will be invaluable if you need it.

A Watch That Will Last

Investing in an excellent quality watch for travelling will have many benefits. It would be best to look for a watch that will stand up well to the wear and tear of travel. A watch that is proof against water, humidity and shocks is perfect for any traveller, though you should tailor this list of requirements to your specific destination and what you will be doing there.

Check out the Explorer Collection by Rolex on Chronext for an idea of what you should be looking for in a travel watch. Designed in 1953 for mountain climbing and inspired by Sir Edmund Hillary’s ascent of Everest, this watch combines class, style and incredible functionality.

Torch

No matter where you’re going a torch should always make up part of your essential gear, particularly if you are heading far from civilisation. A torch will be invaluable for getting up in the night for toilet breaks and exploring darker spaces like caves or dense forest.

Finding a torch that is waterproof and lightweight is the best fit for most travellers. A battery-powered torch with solar power backup could also be ideal.

Maps

It can be tempting to rely on your smartphone to get you where you need to go. In modern life, depending on your phone for directions is a logical thing to do. While you can rely on your phone while travelling it is a good idea to invest in maps of the areas you are travelling if the worst happens and your phone is out of commission or signal.

If you don’t already know, it would be wise to ensure that you know how to read a map before you set out. There are plenty of guides available online to help you understand how to orient yourself on a map so that you can use one effectively if you need to.

Check Out A Multi-tool

No matter where you’re going or what you’re doing a multi-tool is an absolute essential for any traveller. It is well worth investing in a high-quality multi-tool, and there are many out there to choose from. With the right multi-tool, you will be able to open cans and bottles, trim your nails, slice up food and much more.

Finding the right multi-tool depends on what you expect you will be using it for, but at the bare minimum it should include a file, can opener, scissors and a knife. It is also worth bearing in mind that you should be careful trying to take this on a plane!

First Aid Kit

A good quality first aid kit is a must for any traveller. This should include bandages, plasters, pain relief and antiseptic cleaner. If possible, taking antihistamines and other specialist products could help, depending on your requirements.

An excellent first aid kit will be invaluable if you get into an accident when off the beaten track. Being able to keep an injury clean and dry is crucial until you can find proper medical attention.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

