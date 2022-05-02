Types of Decks

There are several types of Calgary decks, but the basic idea is the same: get the board as quickly as possible. The best decks to use aggressively are low-cost cards that can be played early. They take out “greedier” control decks and mid-range decks with their taunt and heal spells. But there are also some things that make aggressive decks better than other types. Let’s look at a few of them.

Single-width decks

A single-width deck is a classic design that adheres to a single-board width, delivering an elegant classic vibe. Single-width decks go well with permanent composite pergolas or outdoor living furniture. The design also adheres to balance and structure. It is a great choice for those who are limited in space. To learn more about this style, check out the following guide. For more details, see the TimberTech AZEK, PRO, and EDGE Installation Guides. Learn more at ProjectLandscape.ca





Design Style

Single-width decks are typically the most straightforward of all inlay designs. Unlike other styles, this simple design can be installed yourself or with professional help. This pattern is beautiful and versatile, fitting for any size deck. The linear pattern of the boards minimizes any feeling of clutter, while maintaining a grand atmosphere. Single-width decks are also an excellent choice for homes with low-rise buildings and narrow decks.

Single-width decks are most common. Deck boards in these widths are easily available at most home improvement stores and can easily be measured and used for deck building. Planks of other widths can be used for aesthetics, but are not practical due to their high cost and scarcity. Furthermore, larger logs require more labor and a higher price per piece. A 12-inch-wide plank will only make your deck look expensive.

Platform and Raised Decks

Platform and raised decks are the best choices for people with limited time, space, and skill. For more complex designs, you can hire a professional building contractor to complete the project. They are familiar with the ins and outs of deck building and most likely have contacts with suppliers. They also know what permits are needed, and how to install specialty products. You can also seek help from other homeowners in your local area for the construction process.

Cedar Decks

A cedar deck will add both style and function to your backyard. Cedar is a strong and attractive wood that is the perfect choice for decking projects. Whether you plan to lounge outside on the deck or enjoy the view, cedar will provide the perfect atmosphere for relaxation. If you’re in the Chicago area and want to add a cedar deck to your property, look no further than America’s Backyard. Its knowledgeable staff will help you choose the best cedar decking materials for your backyard.

While inexpensive treated wood is cheaper, it has a limited life span. The wood can expand and contract unevenly, shrink unevenly and twist over time. Not to mention, it’s not as environmentally friendly as pressure-treated lumber. Using aluminum or galvanized wood screws is fine, but stainless steel is best. Never use electro-plated fasteners – the cedar oils can cause them to disintegrate in no time. If you do decide to use cedar, be sure to research the care and maintenance required.

To maintain the beauty and durability of your cedar deck, apply a clear waterproofing coat. This prevents the wood from getting too wet and deteriorating over time. While it isn’t necessary to sand and power wash the deck, you should apply two coats of stain. If you are using Tigerwood or other hardwood, apply a UV oil to prevent it from being bleached by the sun.

