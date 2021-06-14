Photo: Petr Josek/Pool: Getty Images

SEVILLE, SPAIN – Despite dominating their EURO 2020 group E match vs Sweden and having many scoring chances, Sweden held three-time European champion Spain to a scoreless draw. Czech striker Patrik Schick scored arguably the goal of the tournament in a 2-0 win over Scotland.

Spain 0 Sweden 0: Spain, in their first EURO tournament without any players from Real Madrid, looked lost and listless, despite completing 419 passes (most since 1980), outshooting the Swedes 14-5 and having a 3:1 advantage in possession, La Furia Roja failed to take advantage, thanks to the brilliant play of Swedish goaltender Kristoffer Nordfeldt, highlighted by a point-blank save on a header from Spanish forward Gerard Moreno in the closing minutes.

Slovakia 2 Poland 1: Thanks to an own goal by Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (18’) and one from Milan Skriniar (69’), Slovakia downed 10-man Poland, 2-1 in Group E play. Poland would equalize on a goal from Karol Linetty (46’) before Skriniar’s eventual game-winner for the Slovakians.

Czech Republic 2 Scotland 0: Arguably the goal of the tournament, Patrik Schick’s 50-yard goal helped lift the Czech’s secure a clean sheet over Scotland. A striker for Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen, Schick’s first goal 42 minutes in help give the Czech’s a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish. His second tally, helped the central European side comfortably secure three points.

