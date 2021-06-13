Photo: Pool photo by Glyn Kirk/New York Times

LONDON, U.K. – One a hot and steamy day by English standards, the Three Lions proved to be too hot to handle for visiting Croatia in a 1-0 Group D win at Wembley Stadium.

England 1 Croatia 0: A rematch from the 2018 World Cup semi final between the two countries, Raheem Sterling struck for England in the 57th minute to secure The Three Lions first ever opening day win in EURO competition.

Austria 3 North Macedonia 1: Thanks to goals from Stefan Lainer (18’), Michael Gregoritsch (78’) and Marko Arnautovic (89’) for Austria, Austria’s first-ever Euros win was secured in their Group C match at Puskas Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

Goran Pandev would equalize in the 28th minute for North Macedonia before Gregoritsch’s eventual game-winner in the 78th minute.

Netherlands 3 Ukraine 2: Once comfortable ahead and in firm control, thanks to goals by Georgino Wijnaldum (52’) and Mout Weghorst (58’), Denzel Dumfries game-winning goal in the 85th minute, helped the Dutch escape Andriy Shevechenko’s side 3-2 in a wild back-and-forth affair in Amsterdam.

Down 2-0, goals by Andriy Yarmolenko (75’) and Roman Yaremchuk (79’) in a four minute span leveled the match at 2-2 before Dumfries’ final tally for the host Dutch.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

