UFC 255 Live Stream from Anywhere: Figueiredo vs Perez watch all fights Updates । australia time, dazn TV Coverage, Broadcast date, results, highlights, news, preview

UFC 255 Lovers!! Watch UFC 255 Full Fight Online from anywhere Now. UFC 255 live stream: how to watch Figueiredo vs Perez for free. Watch UFC 255 live and free. Las Vegas will play host to a thrilling night of MMA at UFC 255 on Saturday November 21, when Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title against Alex Perez. The co-featured bout sees Valentina Shevchenko defend her crown against Brazil’s Jennifer Maia. Scotland’s Paul Craig will be in action against ‘Shogun’ Rua, too. Follow our guide below on how to watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs Perez live stream.

Live Stream: UFC 255 Full Fight Online here.

UFC 255 UK start time: Full fight card and free live stream for Figueiredo v Perez and Shevchenko v Maia this weekendUFC. How to watch UFC 255: Figueiredo and Perez face off in a flyweight championship match

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his title for the first time against Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on November 21. Figueiredo captured the championship with a first round submission of Joseph Benavidez in July and now has a 19-1 record with 16 successful finishes.

Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title against Jennifer Maia during the main card as well. Shevchenko’s sister Antonina will fight Ariane Lipski in the UFC 255 prelims, making them the first sisters to fight in the same UFC event.

UFC 255 is a pay-per-view event so the main card will cost $64.99 and require an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The UFC 255 prelims will be broadcast on ESPN2 cable network and streamed live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. UFC 255 early prelims will be exclusive to UFC Fight Pass subscribers at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the match schedule for UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

Early Prelims — 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT only on UFC Fight Pass

Louis Cosce versus Sasha Palatnikov [Welterweight]

Kyle Daukaus versus Dustin Stoltzfus [Middleweight]

Alan Jouban versus Jared Gooden [Welterweight]

Prelims — 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Daniel Rodriguez versus Nicolas Dalby [Welterweight]

Antonina Shevchenko versus Ariane Lipski [Women’s Flyweight]

Joaquin Buckley versus Jordan Wright [Middleweight]

Brandon Moreno versus Brandon Royval [Flyweight]

Main Card — 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT only on ESPN+ for $64.99

Mauricio Rua versus Paul Craig [Light Heavyweight]

Katlyn Chookagian versus Cynthia Calvillo [Women’s Flyweight]

Mike Perry versus Tim Means [Welterweight]

Valentina Shevchenko versus Jennifer Maia [Women’s Flyweight Title Bout]

Deiveson Figueiredo versus Alex Perez [Flyweight Title Bout]

If you’re lucky enough to live in Italy, Spain or Germany, you can watch UFC 255 live and free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC255 live in Italy, Germany and Spain. Subscription to the sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE 14-day trial. Good to know, right?

Figueiredo vs. Perez free live stream with DAZN 1 month trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Spain and Italy. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

DAZN doesn’t have the rights to stream UFC 255 outside of Italy, Spain and Germany. So if you’re going to be abroad this weekend, you’ll need to use a VPN. That way, you can access your DAZN account as if you were at home.

DAZN offers covers more than 8,000 sporting events each year, including Premier League, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, F1 and of course boxing and MMA.

UFC 255 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won’t be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

US: UFC 255 live stream – Figueiredo vs Perez

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 255 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It’s a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year’s ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend’s main card for a total of only $84.99.

UK: UFC 255 live stream – Figueiredo vs. Perez

Good news: UFC 255 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK! That means you won’t have to shell out an extra cash.

You can watch the whole shebang – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 1 HD and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

The coverage starts around 1am Sunday morning. The main cards start at 3am and the big fight is expected at 5am. Don’t fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport Half price TV + free broadband for 3 months

Watch the main event of UFC 255, Champions League football and plenty more besides with BT’s Black Friday deals. The Big Sport

package includes the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (RRP £33.99 per month) and all BT Sport channels.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It’s also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you’ll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT 2.

Australia: UFC 255 live stream – Figueiredo vs. Perez

If you want to watch UFC 255 in Australia, you’ll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It’ll cost AU$54.95. Live coverage starts at 2pm AEST on Sunday 22nd November ut you can watch the replay whenever suits.

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo

Maurício Rua vs Paul Craig

Preliminaries

Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodrigues vs Nicolas Dalby

Pre-preliminaries

Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov. source

