UMC Reports Sales for July 2020

10 Aug 2020
TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2020.


Revenues for July 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

July

15,494,823

13,728,148

+1,766,675

+12.87%

Jan.-July

102,148,930

82,342,291

+19,806,639

+24.05%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated.

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.

Contacts

Michael Lin / David Wong

UMC, Investor Relations

Tel: + 886-2-2658-9168, ext. 16900

Email: jinhong_lin@umc.com
david_wong@umc.com

