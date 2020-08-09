Home>#INSCMagazine>Will Major League Baseball Get The Suspensions Right For Alex Cintron And Ramon Laureano
09 Aug 2020
Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano got hit three times during their series sweep against the Houston Astros.

Laureano didn’t appreciate being hit for the second time in today’s game. He was visibly upset immediately after it happened and voiced his displeasure. Astros catcher though Martin Maldonado did a great job of communicating and getting him calmed down to take first base.


Once Laureano got to first that’s when the fireworks began. He charged towards the Astros dugout going after Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, yet fortunately didn’t get to him as three Astros players tackled him.

After watching the replay of the scuffle it clearly shows that Cintron and another coach of the Astros were the instigators. Baiting Laureano to go after them and it worked resulting in his ejection. A’s catcher Austin Allen also got ejected.

Now that the dust has settled. The question is will Major Leauge Baseball get the suspensions right? For Cintron since he is the one who is most responsible for what transpired at minimum he deserves 10 or more games. There is absolutely not excuse for his behavior and for a coach to provoke an opponent to start a confrontation. Did see a tweet where it suggested a suspension for the remainder of the season.

At most for Laureano five games seems sufficient.

Here’s a look at what transpired and some reactions.

Steven Resnick

