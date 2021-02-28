Vanessa Bryant finally reacted to a tweet from actress Evan Rachel Wood in regards to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

Wood tweeted “what has happened is tragic. I am heartbroken for Kobe’s family. He was a sports hero. He was also a rapist. And all of these truths can exist simultaneously.”

So Bryant posted a Instagram story and said “your false insensitive defamatory and slanderous tweet on 01/26/20 vile and disturbing to say the least. Behavior like this is why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn’t commit. An accusation doesn’t make someone guilty. YOU DON’T KNOW THE FACTS OF THE CASE.”

What are those facts that Bryant alludes to? His apology that couldn’t get used in the civil suit speaks volumes about what happened. Kobe says “Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.

In other words Kobe now understands that the victim said “no.”

Yet interestingly enough when he first got interviewed by police Kobe denied that the encounter multiple times. He only admitted to it once he got made aware that the victim went for a physical exam. Then his story changed.

As for the criminal case it got dropped due to Kobe’s defense team slut shaming the victim, while also attacking her credibility due to mental illness, and then alleged leaks to the media.

With the incident happening in a small town Kobe supporters were out in full force as well. Many believing that the accuser was looking for a “payday.” There were also death threats as well. At one point a tabloid misidentified a young woman and incorrectly identified her as the victim. Leading to people posting yearbook pictures of her with messages that said “WHORE ALERT.”

So it really isn’t exactly shocking that the victim chose not to pursue the trial any further.

What Wood said was spot on. The news of Kobe’s death certainly was heartbreaking. Yet it doesn’t change what happened in Eagle, Colorado. Which makes what Wood tweeted nowhere near “defamatory or slanderous.”

It’s also sad that the tweet got deleted.

