Obi Toppin: Warriors Revive Dynasty By Winning #2 Pick in Draft Lottery

Do you know how many moves can be made? Will be made? Must be made? Every other team in the NBA draft lottery is wondering who they MUST select to better their team.

But to a team in the middle of a dynasty who was ravaged with injuries, there’s only one selection they need. With the #2 Pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors select….Obi Toppin from the University of Dayton.

The six-foot-nine, 230-pound former Dayton Flyer is the perfect fit for this returning championship contender. Why you ask? The frame, the work, the mentality. All perfect for #DubNation.

Draymond Green and the #Dubs typified small-ball in this era, and made it work with bigs such as Andrew Bogut, Demarcus Cousins, Zaza Pachulia, and others.

But why Toppin?

Toppin embodies the big man with wing man skills. It will not be immediate, but it will be as close to immediate as possible. It will remind #DubNation of when they drafted their core of Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry.

Now you mix in an athletic wing in Andrew Wiggins, a few moves to get some good backups and voila, #DubNation has risen.

They are actually closer than people give them credit for. Injuries ravaged the 2019-20 season. Even without KD, they would have been contenders for a TITLE. Now, they WILL be.

Thank you NBA Lottery for giving us the chance to take the player we are looking for.

Obi Toppin, we await your response! #SnowmanSez

