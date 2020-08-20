2020 NBA Draft Lottery: T-Wolves Lands No.1 Pick, Who Hears Their Name First?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















BROOKLYN, NY – With the 2020 NBA Playoffs underway down in the bubble, the Minnesota Timberwolves landed the top overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

Projected just outside the top two behind the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the T-Wolves, who just landed D’Angelo Russell in a trade with the Golden State Warriors, now have the opportunity to continue to revamp their roster in selecting perhaps the top overall prospect in the NBA Draft in point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball, the younger brother of Lonzo from the New Orleans Pelicans, and would be the second overall pivk in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL Australian League.

Other top prospects who could possibly be taken No.1 by Minnesota are Georgia Bulldogs point guard, Anthony Edwards and possibly pair either up with the newly-arrived Russell or select former Memphis Bulldogs center James Wiseman and have him form a Twin Towers-like duo with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Considering that the T-Wolves are in rebuilding mode following the trade of Wiggins to Golden State for Russell and the need to revamp quickly, a trade down wouldn’t be out of the question as well. In landing the No.1 pick for the second time in franchise history, the T-Wolves sit in prime position to take the next step in becoming a legitimate contender in the top-heavy and rugged Western Conference.

With the draft roughly two months away, anything can happen and expect the unexpected.

This article can also be found over at our sister site, The Spectator here.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

