Watch NFL Streams Saints vs Chargers Monday Night Football Live Reddit

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Hello NFL Lovers!! Today Saints vs Chargers Game. The Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) take on Drew Brees and the Saints (2-2) on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Chargers are coming off a third loss in a row while the Saints need this win to keep pace with Tom Brady’s Bucs.

Rookie Charger QB Justin Herbert has been impressive – so impressive that Coach Anthony Lynn decided to bench Tyrod Taylor who suffered an accidental-punctured lung by his own medical team. Taylor who is now cleared to play got the news this week that he lost his starting job. He wasn’t too happy about it.

Herbert who passed for 3 TDS and 290 yards against a loss against the Bucs continues to look like the real deal and he is the future. You can expect the often-traveled Taylor to with a new team next year. Can you say Jacksonville?

The Saints squeaked by with a victory against the hapless same-old Detroit Lions in a 35-29 win. The Saints pounded it with RB Latavius, who scored two TDS, and all-purposed back Alvin Kamara who added a rushing touchdown. But keep in mind it’s tough to run on the Chargers who have let up only 2 rushing TDS all year. Brees will have to air it out – so we might just see if he still has the arm strength to carry the team or is he a shadow or himself and playing this last year like Dan Marino did before the Hall of Fame Miami QB realized his arm was gone.

Saints vs Chargers

Game Prediction:

The Saints are favored to win by 7.5 points.

Game Time

When: Monday, October 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, October 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Don’t miss a single play of the exciting Saints vs. Chargers game on Monday Night Football! There are plenty of video streaming options to fit your preferences and budget.

ESPN OFFICIAL APP

Monday night football is only on ESPN, so it makes sense to subscribe to their app. You can download the app on the Apple and Google Play app store for $5.99 USD per month.

You also may want to check out the following cost-effective options below…

HULU — WATCH SAINTS VS. CHARGERS LIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch the Saints vs. Chargers game, follow your favorite NFL pro throughout the 2020 NFL season, record games, and access the live TV broadcasts aired on NBC, CBS, FOX, and ESPN. To watch the game, you’ll need a Hulu + Live TV subscription, a Live TV supported device, and local affiliate network coverage.

YOUTUBE TV BRINGS YOU COMPLETE SAINTS VS. CHARGERS COVERAGE – AND REPLAY WITH DVR

YouTube TV offers three simultaneous streams – including the Saints vs. Chargers game and two other game picks. YouTube TV also offers unlimited cloud DVR. The service is widely available, with apps on iOS and Android, on the web, and on TVs through Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV. https://theinscribermag.com/watch-nfl-streams-saints-vs-chargers/

FUBOTV — FOOTBALL AND WIDE-RANGING SPORTS COVERAGE

FuboTV’s base plan is available for $65 per month and gives you CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. The NFL RedZone is available for an additional fee. Plus, you get NHL, NASCAR, MLS, golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, college sports and more! Watch with a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Chromecast by installing the fuboTV app on your device to stream to your TV. You can watch the game on two devices simultaneously and add a third game for an additional fee. The service is month-to-month, and you can cancel anytime. Saints vs Chargers free

ON A BUDGET? SLING TV IS YOUR BEST BUDGET OPTION

Sling is by far the best budget option to watch the Chargers vs. Saints game with the Orange and Blue plan for $45 a month. You get ESPN, and, in select major markets, Fox and/or NBC. However, you’ll lack CBS. Sling TV reached a deal with the NFL to restore the NFL Network to its Sling Blue package and bring RedZone back to its $10 per month Sports Extra add-on. Saints vs Chargers Saints vs Chargers

WATCH FROM CANADA WITH DAZN

For Canadians, DAZN is the way to go. DAZN is the only way to get unlimited access to every live NFL game this season. With access to the 24/7 NFL Network included, you’ll get access to every regular-season NFL game and every playoff matchup. On DAZN you’ll find NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone, and NFL Sunday Ticket. Get a one-month free trial. Saints vs Chargers

KAYO SPORTS FOR AUSTRALIA

NFL fans from Down Under can watch the Saints vs. Chargers by subscribing to Kayo Sports, the official live stream partner for Australia. Kayo offers good broadcast quality with a lag-free experience. This is a real bargain for $35 AD.

CAN YOU STREAM SAINTS VS. CHARGERS FROM REDDIT?

Reddit is the go-to source to learn about the game and chat with fans, but Reddit has banned unofficial links that don’t have the copyright to stream Saints vs. Chargers game. Only use NFL licensed official links to stream.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

