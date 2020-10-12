NFL Monday Night Football Tonight, Week 5: How to Watch, Channel, Live Stream, Preview, and Predictions

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints will meet on Monday Night Football tonight from the Superdome in New Orleans, Lousiana. Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints

Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints Live Stream NFL

The Chargers have officially named the rookie Justin Herbert the starter for the remainder of the season and he has earned every bit of it. He’s thrown for 931 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 picks on 72% passing in just three games.

The Saints had a nice 35-29 win over the Lions last Sunday and will look to put a string of wins together in their next few games. Drew Brees has thrown for 1,006 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 picks in four games.

Can the young rookie Justin Herbert play with the vet Drew Brees on Monday Night Football? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Monday, October 12

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Tune in tonight to the Chargers vs Saints live stream to see if Los Angeles can hold its nerve in this tough matchup. That’s been a problem for the Chargers, who have led competitors in the early part of two games this season, only to give up the lead later on, contributing to a lackluster 1-3 record.

After eeking out a 3-point win over the Bengals at the start of the season, it’s been a downhill slide for the Chargers, who have lost by progressively larger spreads with each game, culminating in a 7-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Bookmakers are expecting the trend to continue on Monday, with the Saints favored to win by eight points on average.

Chargers vs Saints time, tv channel

The Chargers vs Saints game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT today (Monday, Oct. 12).

It’s on ESPN, as Week 5’s installment of Monday Night Football.

But what if the Chargers can continue scoring to the end? One more touchdown per game could have turned the tables on all three of their losses. Last week, for instance, the Chargers controlled the first half of the game against Tom Brady and the formidable Buccaneers, hitting half time with a 24-14 lead. By the end of the third quarter, they were still up a skosh, at 31-28. And then: nothing, as the Bucs scored ten unanswered points and took the game.

With a 2-2 record this season, the Saints had virtually the reverse experience last week against the Detroit Lions. After giving up two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the game, the Saints captured the lead in the second quarter and held onto it throughout to a 35-29 victory.

New Orleans pulled off this win despite being hit hard by injuries. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas and tight end Jared Cook were both benched for the last game and may miss the Chargers matchup as well.

The Saints are lucky, though, to still have running back Alvin Kamara, who leads the league with seven scrimmage touchdowns. Kamara can catch, too. With 30 receptions this season, he ranks fourth in the NFL and leads all running backs.

On the Chargers side, one of the joys has been watching the new guys play. In last week’s game, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert threw touchdown passes to two other rookies—wide receiver Tyron Johnson and tight end Donald Parham Jr. These were not just the first scores of their professional careers; they were their very first catches.

After two decades, Saints QB Drew Brees is anything but a rookie. An erstwhile Charger (who left them for the Saints in 2006), Brees continues to play a solid game. He’s thrown eight touchdown passes this season—vs five touchdowns for Herbert.

On the ground and in the air, the Saints have just been better at moving the ball than the Chargers this season. Chargers vs Saints live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chargers vs Saints game is today (Monday, October 12) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Typically, the NFL only has a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1, but 2020 is a year of firsts. And on Monday Night Football in Week 5, we were due to have another week that featured two games on Monday night. However, prior to games kicking off on Sunday, the game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots was postponed. That leaves just the originally scheduled Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints, where we’ll see a quarterback duel of new vs. old. Keep reading to find out when the games are, how to watch them, and most importantly, who will win.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

