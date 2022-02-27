Millennials are the generation of renters. With new kinds of jobs that allow them to work remotely, millennials don’t want to stay attached to one place for too long. Renting a property allows them to plan their moves with more flexibility while offering them stress-free costs. They know that they don’t have to worry about mortgage costs, and they can simply move whenever the rent or any other factor starts to affect their way of life. If you’re renting an apartment or a house, make sure you make it more desirable to millennials by applying some of the following strategies.

Become eco-friendly

One of the ways to attract millennials to your property is to make it eco-friendly. They are a highly environmentally-conscious generation that will appreciate living in a sustainable apartment more than anything else. Install energy-efficient appliances in the kitchen alongside recycle bins. Energy-saving light bulbs, low flow toilets, water-saving showerheads and similar sustainable features will put your property right at the top of the desirable apartments list. Make sure the property is well-insulated to eliminate any drafts. Programmable thermostats in common areas will be the best way to reduce heating expenses. Do you have the possibility to install solar panels? How about a wind power solution? Include any source of renewable energy into your rental home to make it more appealing to millennial renters.





Pay attention to millennials’ décor favourites

Before you showcase the property online, decorate the place according to millennials’ standards. If they love anything in interior design, they love minimalism. Clean lines and decluttered spaces with as many storage solutions as possible are just some of the factors that will influence millennials’ decision on their next rental property. Fill your place with white, grey, black and pastel hues to make it more appealing to millennials. They’ll want an Instagramable home where they’ll be able to also relax and enjoy the calming tones. Don’t forget to include natural materials and make the home look inviting and cosy. Don’t be afraid to add some kick to the interior and introduce an accent wall to the living room. Whimsical wallpapers, various patterns, or vibrant paint colour, the choices are endless, and millennials will love all of them.

Allow pets on your property

Almost every millennial out there has a pet. Instead of planning to have children early on like their parents, millennials would rather live with a pet and look after them for a few years. Be it a cat or a dog, they’ll love to have their favourite furry friend live with them. So, follow the suit of many Odessa apartments for rent that allow tenants to bring their pets with them to the property. To be sure your home will be safe from any pet-caused accidents, feel free to ask for an additional deposit that will cover all the unforeseen costs.

Automate your real estate

Millennials love technology. After all, they’re the generation of technological innovations, and they will use every opportunity to make their everyday lives easier, with automated devices. So, to attract millennials to your property offer them everything from dishwashers to dryers, robot vacuum cleaners to an ultra-fast wi-fi connection. Automated blinds, showers and air-conditioning will quickly make your property a number one choice for the next millennial tenant.

Make sure there’s plenty of natural light

Another factor that will be a deal-breaker for many millennials is natural light. As we know it, millennials spend a lot of time in their homes for work and leisure purposes, so they’ll need plenty of daylight. Plus, why increase the electricity bill by having the lights on all day when you can turn them on only during the night. If you don’t have large windows that allow for plenty of daylight, you may end up losing a valuable renter. So, if you can afford a remodel, install larger windows. Make the place look even brighter by painting the walls white. Hang mirrors on the walls across the windows to maximize the amount of light filling the room.

Making your property attractive to millennials will take some thinking and a little bit of effort. Add a dash of creativity to it, and you’ll have your email inbox filled with potential tenants wanting to see the property in person. Include all our suggestions in your home remodel, and don’t forget to list all the amenities in your ad. Before you know it, millennials will be on the phone with you arranging their tour of the property.

