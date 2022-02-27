It is no secret that kitchens are one of the most expensive rooms to renovate. But what to do if you have a tight budget and you’re desperate for something new in your kitchen? Luckily, there are some low cost remodeling projects you can take on that are guaranteed to give your kitchen a fresh look. We have come up with 3 of them that might just be what you were looking for.

Paint over Your Kitchen Cabinets

Applying a fresh coat of paint on your cabinets can do wonders for your kitchen, especially if you have some outdated kitchen parts and replacing them is outside of your budget. Years and years of daily use and all the grease that accumulates from cooking can really make your kitchen cabinets seem old and worn out. But there’s nothing a good coat of paint can’t fix. And if you don’t want to spend too much money on these projects, you should visit the local home improvement store, buy some paint and a couple of brushes, and paint the cabinets yourself. Even if this is your first time painting over kitchen cabinets, it shouldn’t take you long to get the hang of it. Just make sure you choose the color that will go well with the rest of your home. If necessary, you can even get just one can of paint to test it and only buy more paint once you are absolutely sure that’s the color you want.





Add a Kitchen Island

If you want to change the looks of your kitchen and get some more storage space, adding a kitchen island is a great idea. The most important thing you will have to do is make sure there’s enough space to add an island. Custom-made islands can be costly but if you know how to assemble it yourself, you’ll be saving quite a lot of money. All you’re going to need for this project are materials, some tools and basic building skills. If you have also decided to paint over the kitchen cabinets, you can use the same paint for the island so that it blends in with the rest of the kitchen. It’s also very important to mention that you should always try to leave between 36 and 48 inches around your island free, so that you can move around it easily when preparing meals or doing the dishes.

Make Some Room for Dining

If you’re not a fan of eating your food right in the middle of your kitchen, you need to think about making some room for a proper dining room. This won’t be easy, especially if you’re stuck with a tiny kitchen, but if you’re creative and don’t mind thinking outside the box, you’ll find a way to make it happen. For instance, you can remove a few lower cabinets and fit a proper dining room with a few comfy chairs and that’s basically it! Still, you need to make sure that your dining room furniture is both practical and visually appealing, which is why finding stunning Amish dining room furniture might be a great choice. These tables and chairs will add tons of style to your improvised dining room and turn into the focal point of your entire living space immediately!

Update Your Appliances

There’s nothing that will make your kitchen look better than a new set of appliances. Even if your current appliances are working just fine, chances are you can benefit a lot from getting a couple of new ones. For example, if you’ve had the same stove for more than years, you will want to think about updating it. This is the case because new stoves are more energy efficient and look much better, which is something you should always aim at when remodeling your kitchen. The same rule applies when it comes to your fridge. And you can see here whether it’s time to call a technician or get a new fridge. When shopping for new appliances, make sure you don’t make an impulse buy – there are plenty of options available on the market and you might find a better stove or dishwasher in the next store you visit.

No matter how tight your budget is, you should be able to take on all of these projects without breaking the bank. Just bear in mind that you can save quite a lot of money by updating the kitchen yourself. There’s no need to hurry and you can tackle the project in stages if you don’t have much free time.

